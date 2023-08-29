GE Appliances Helps Consumers Create Personalized Recipes From the Food in Their Kitchen with Google Cloud's Generative AI

News provided by

Google Cloud

29 Aug, 2023, 08:24 ET

New features introduced via GE Appliances' SmartHQ consumer app generate custom recipes and provide a new conversational interface for appliance use and care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, and Google Cloud today announced an expansion of their partnership to enhance and personalize consumer experiences with generative AI. GE Appliances' SmartHQ consumer app will use Google Cloud's generative AI platform, Vertex AI, to offer users the ability to generate custom recipes based on the food in their kitchen with its new feature called Flavorly™ AI. SmartHQ Assistant, a conversational AI interface, will also use Google Cloud's generative AI to answer questions about the use and care of connected appliances in the home.

"This collaboration is a good example of how we are transforming our entire business landscape, from product design and manufacturing to customer interaction," said Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances. "Our goal is to be 'zero distance' from our consumers, ensuring we always deliver products and experiences that truly resonate. Our partnership with Google Cloud is a prime example of our commitment to providing consumers with the seamless, personalized experiences they desire."

GE Appliances' SmartHQ app includes two innovative features using Google Cloud's generative AI:

  • Flavorly AI: Flavorly AI uses generative AI to create a selection of unique recipes for consumers based on their food preferences and the ingredients they have available in their kitchen. Take for example, a familiar experience in homes across America: It's 6:30 p.m.; there is no dinner plan; and a selection of seemingly random ingredients are in the refrigerator. Consumers can simply select a recipe category and type of cuisine, then input available ingredients and include any dietary preferences. They will receive tailored recipes with ingredients, instructions, and even photos. Consumers are invited to use Flavorly AI even without a connected GE Appliance in the home, by downloading the SmartHQ app in the app store and creating a user account. SmartHQ is available in Android and iOS.
  • SmartHQ Assistant: Accessible through a chat bubble on the SmartHQ app home screen, the SmartHQ Assistant eliminates the need to search through junk drawers to find that missing instruction manual. Consumers can simply ask the SmartHQ Assistant questions related to registered connected appliances, and it will quickly offer the answers. From water filter replacement recommendations to cleaning tips, the assistant will crawl GE Appliances' owner manuals, providing quick and accurate answers.

GE Appliances gained access to Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI tools and developed these innovative products quickly to serve the growing needs of its consumers. GE Appliances also plans several updates – for example, a review feature for Flavorly AI will be launched later in the fall, allowing users to rate recipes and enhance the AI model further for consumer benefit.

"We are seeing a variety of brands across industries invest in generative AI to help them create deeper, more meaningful connections with their customers," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "GE Appliances is another great example of this. Already renowned for delivering high-quality appliances to homes around the country, GE Appliances will use our AI technology to help create highly personalized, helpful, and easy-to-use digital experiences for consumers."

About GE Appliances
At GE Appliances we make the world a better place, and our team is committed to leading in the communities where we live and work. Today, our appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information on our company, brands, and corporate citizenship, visit geappliancesco.com.

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

SOURCE Google Cloud

Also from this source

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. and Google Cloud Partner to Transform the Online Consumer Experience with Generative AI

Google Cloud and FOX Sports to Transform Viewer Experiences with Generative AI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.