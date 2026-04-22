GE Appliances Reinvents Manufacturing Operations at Scale with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise

GE Appliances democratizes AI by putting it in the hands of the people closest to the work

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 – GE Appliances, a Haier company, today announced it is using Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud's unified agentic portfolio, to build the future of manufacturing with AI. Using Gemini Enterprise, GE Appliances has deployed more than 800 AI agents across its manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain operations, driving faster decision-making, improved product quality, and increased operational efficiency.

"AI is now integral to the way work gets done at GE Appliances. With hundreds of AI agents already in use across manufacturing and operations, our Digital Technology team is accelerating this AI transformation with Gemini Enterprise to build the secure, connected data foundations necessary to lead the industry in the AI era," said Mandar Deo, vice president of Digital Technology & Chief Digital Officer at GE Appliances.

GE Appliances is using Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Gemini Enterprise app to fuel its agentic strategy. While Agent Platform provides the foundation to build, scale, govern, and optimize custom agents, the Gemini Enterprise app allows everyday employees to create and orchestrate low code/no-code agents to solve business challenges.

Brilliant Factory: AI in Manufacturing

GE Appliances embedded Gemini Enterprise into its Brilliant Factory manufacturing data platform, which tracks production performance, part genealogy, and workforce activity across lines, shifts, and plants. By applying AI within this environment, GE Appliances has shifted from reactive problem-solving to real-time, data-driven decision-making on the factory floor.

Key advancements include:

Rapid shift summaries: AI agents analyze shift data in minutes rather than hours, allowing teams to identify root causes faster.

AI agents analyze shift data in minutes rather than hours, allowing teams to identify root causes faster. Intuitive data interaction: Employees can "talk" to production data to diagnose issues without needing specialized data science support.

Employees can "talk" to production data to diagnose issues without needing specialized data science support. Real-time optimization: Live view of line yields and equipment health have significantly reduced downtime, driving continuous improvement across operations.

Logistics and Supply Chain Impact

GE Appliances also used Gemini Enterprise to build its Quality Insights AI tool, which enhances product design and accelerates improvement across customer logistics and quality processes. This transition from manual reviews to AI-assisted analysis has yielded measurable results, uncovering millions of dollars in improvement opportunities across customer logistics and internal operations.

"We used Gemini Enterprise to create and deploy Quality Insights Assistant to help our teams identify visual patterns faster from customer feedback," said Marcia Brey, vice president of Logistics, GE Appliances. "At our scale, that means we can catch defects sooner and improve product quality, ultimately delivering a better consumer experience.

In the supply chain, the GE Appliances Parts team manages a massive logistical network, coordinating with more than 700 service parts suppliers and overseeing the shipment of approximately 27 million parts and accessories annually, while maintaining parts availability for at least seven years after a model's production ends.

In 2025, GE Appliances introduced a Supplier Collaboration Agent to manage communication with more than 600 suppliers. This agent automated order status inquiries, leading to a 25% reduction in backorders and allowing the team to focus on high-value strategic growth.

"GE Appliances serves as a model for the agentic enterprise, demonstrating how Gemini Enterprise can be deployed at scale to solve complex, real-world industrial challenges," said Matt Renner, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Google Cloud. "By building AI agents into their manufacturing processes, they are combining their deep industry experience with modern AI to make faster, better decisions."

For more than a century, GE Appliances has built a legacy of innovation—recognized by Fast Company—and continues to build on that legacy by applying AI across its workforce and factory operations, advancing how products are built, how they perform, and evolve.

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make good things, for life. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are a leading U.S. manufacturer of home appliances with 15,500 team members nationwide. GE Appliances, found in half of all U.S. homes, is proud to be rated America's #1 Appliance Company1 and trusted by millions of families nationwide. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram™, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier™, and Hotpoint™ brands. Our operations support nearly 90,000 additional American jobs and represent an investment of more than $2 billion since 2016. We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, passionate about getting closer to our product users to understand their needs and driven by the belief that there's always a better way.

To learn more about our company, brands, career opportunities, and impact, visit geappliancesco.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

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About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

1 OpenBrand Consumer Tracking Survey, Q1 – Q4 2024, Based on Volume of Total Majors/MO/RAC – Retail Units

SOURCE Google Cloud