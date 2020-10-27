GE Digital: An Ongoing Digital Transformation Journey

NORWICH, England, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media announced today the launch of the November edition of Manufacturing Global Magazine.

In the November edition of Manufacturing Magazine, explore digital transformation journey's with Richard Kenedi, General Manager of Manufacturing and Digital Plant at GE Digital. Kenedi shares how his organisation strives to be proactive and lean and how data analytics has been crucial to a business-driven by customer-centricity. "We've taken the capability set of our data analytic environment and helped address some really challenging problems for customers that would have previously taken them months to solve."

On top of that, Matt Tichon, Vice President of Industry Strategy at LLamasoft, took the time to discuss the effectiveness of digital twins, and the impact that the concept has had on manufacturing.

Elsewhere, Mark Hermans, Managing Director at PwC, United States, takes the hot seat in a sit-down Q&A about how the manufacturing and supply chain space has transformed over the years and its current role in the industry.

Also inside, find insights from Richard Waterhouse and Rafi Billurcu, as they deep-dive into the role of blockchain technology in manufacturing.

Oh, and, don't forget to check out the Top 10 AI platforms!

