GE VERNOVA RANKED #1 IN 2024 GUIDEHOUSE INSIGHTS LEADERBOARD FOR GridOS® DERMS SOFTWARE THAT ENABLES A SMARTER, RESILIENT GRID

Recognition underscores GE Vernova's dedication to setting the standard in distributed energy resource (DER) management with its GridOS DERMS solution.

GridOS DERMS delivers a robust suite of modular applications, enabling grid operators to navigate the complex DER lifecycle - from integration and real-time visualization to ongoing operation, optimization, and predictive forecasting.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GE Vernova, a purpose-built global energy company and a leader in distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) software, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: DERMS Providers. This distinction reflects GE Vernova's commitment to innovation in DERMS, particularly through its advanced grid-aware optimization and establishment of key partnerships with Edge DERMS and flexibility markets, positioning it as a driving force in integrating distributed energy resources (DERs) into the grid. The solution empowers grid operators to accommodate a broad range of DERs—such as solar photovoltaics (PV), wind power, battery storage, electric vehicle charging, and demand response—while maintaining the highest standards of grid reliability, resiliency, and service quality.

Figure 1: The Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard Grid: Grid DERMS (February 2024)

"As utilities face greater challenges in delivering reliable, resilient, and secure energy, our mission is to simplify the management of the vast and distributed energy resources, both behind and in front of the meter, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and grid reliability. In tandem, we're adapting to the evolving energy demands globally to support utilities," said Mahesh Sudhakaran, General Manager, Grid Software at GE Vernova. "Being acknowledged as a leader is a clear indication of the impact and innovative approach of our GridOS DERMS software, positioning us at the forefront of grid modernization."

Guidehouse Insights, a premier market intelligence provider, is renowned for its comprehensive analysis and assessments in the energy sector. Their Leaderboard reports evaluate vendors based on criteria such as market strategy, execution, innovation, and customer impact. GE Vernova's top ranking in the 2024 Leaderboard is indicative of the trust customers place in GridOS DERMS's innovative, reliable capabilities.

"We recognize GE Vernova as the leading Grid DERMS provider in our 2024 DERMS Leaderboard. GE Vernova's forward thinking around the changing dynamics of the grid and evolving needs of the energy sector has been translated into a technologically sophisticated DERMS solution," said Dan Power, Senior Research Analyst at Guidehouse Insights. "Their extensive partnership network and strategic acquisitions have positioned them well to continue shaping the future of energy management and DER integration."

GridOS DERMS is the leading enterprise DERMS solution, designed to empower utilities to efficiently manage and orchestrate DERs. With over 90 successful deployments worldwide, this solution delivers flexible strategies tailored to meet the unique demands of varying regulatory and geographical landscapes. GridOS DERMS features a suite of modular applications for comprehensive DER management, covering aspects from interconnection and visualization to advanced operation, optimization, and predictive forecasting. Notably, it is distinguished for its partnerships with top-tier EDGE DERMS and flexibility markets, its standards-based integrations with an expansive device ecosystem, and seamless interoperability with Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) and Advanced Energy Management System (AEMS) for unified T&D management.

Built on the pioneering GridOS® platform, the industry's first for end-to-end grid orchestration, its architectural framework elevates grid awareness and facilitates comprehensive data integration across critical utility systems. By combining data, network modeling, and AI-driven analytics, utilities can create an integrated, secure, and scalable energy grid that evolves with their needs, delivering more value over time.

For more information about GE Vernova and to access a complimentary copy of the report, please visit Guidehouse. To learn more about GE Vernova's GridOS DERMS solution, visit our website.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification businesses and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova's Electrification Software business is focused on providing a suite of software products and services to customers aiming to accelerate a new era of energy by electrifying and decarbonizing the energy ecosystem through intelligent and efficient data analytics, monitoring, and management.

GE Vernova's mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, "GE," as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. "Ver" / "verde" signal Earth's verdant and lush ecosystems. "Nova," from the Latin "novus," nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

