Gear Up for College

5 tech devices to make navigating campus life easier

MISSION, Kan., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) College students are always on the move, which means they need the right gear and tools to keep up with their busy schedules. From the lecture hall to the dormitories and everywhere in-between, staying connected, focused and productive is crucial for success.

Photo courtesy of Qualcomm
The right tech gadgets – like smartphones, wearables, headphones and laptops – can help get you one step closer to your degree and navigate both your coursework and social life with ease. Consider these essentials and find more options to inspire success in the classroom and beyond at Qualcomm.com/snapdragonbts.

Customize Your Sound Experience
Made to connect people through sound, the Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds are equipped with advanced features, making these hybrid headphones optimal while working out or commuting back and forth to class. Featuring digital hybrid noise-canceling technology with five preset modes, these wireless earbuds offer the freedom to customize your sound space for an immersive audio experience. Utilizing Snapdragon Sound technology to provide higher quality music, video and calls, the non-slip, compact, ergonomic and splashproof headphones also include deep-UV sterilization and 360 Reality Audio for a realistic 3D sound stage.

Take Flexible, Portable Performance Anywhere
In the classroom, in the dorms or on the go – the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G provides tablet-style flexibility with the performance and battery life of a premium laptop – all in one ultra-portable device – to help you move through all the tasks of the day. Running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, this 2-in-1 offers an always on, always connected computing experience with up to 19 hours of battery life, optional 5G connectivity and advanced camera and audio technology that enables crisp video and crystal-clear audio.

Stay Connected on Campus
Whether you're working hard, playing hard or doing both at the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy to deliver accelerated performance, unparalleled connectivity, champion-level gameplay and ingenious capture. With Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, students can unlock intuitive experiences across AI, 5G, WiFi and Bluetooth, such as faster natural language processing with multi-language translation and transcription, AI cinematic video capture, direct voice command of apps and more.

Navigate the World from Your Wrist
While many college students are used to having the world at their fingertips via smartphones, tablets and laptops, that same level of seamless connectivity and lightning-fast responsiveness can now be harnessed via the Mobvoi TicWatch 5 Pro. Featuring the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform and the latest version of Wear OS by Google, this smartwatch opens up a world of cutting-edge apps and services, including maps, mobile wallet, music and more. With fast-charge technology, the water-resistant watch tracks real-time fitness and health data, includes one-tap measurements of multiple heart metrics and provides effortless yet versatile control via the rotating crown, complete with haptic feedback.

Enjoy Powerful Sound with Hands-Free Control
Designed for complete indoor and outdoor situational awareness while enjoying lossless audio, the Cleer Arc II Sport Open Ear Sport Earbuds powered by the Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 Sound platform feature multipoint connectivity, allowing you to seamlessly switch between devices so you can listen to a lecture on your computer and quickly answer a call on your phone. With an open-ear design and flexible hinge for a secure and comfortable all-day listening experience, the earbuds also feature head gesture controls for hands-free operations, IPX5 water and sweat resistance and improved battery life with an enhanced charging case with built-in UV-C light to reduce bacteria during charging.

