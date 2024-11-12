Gear Up for Giving: Moran Family of Brands Franchise Locations Host Toys for Tots Drive

Leading Automotive Franchise Encourages Franchisees and Communities to Give Back this Holiday Season

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In the spirit of giving, Moran Family of Brands is excited to announce a nationwide holiday toy drive from November 10, 2024 – December 10, 2024. Customers and community members are invited to drop off toys to be donated to Toys for Tots at select locations across its repair and tint brands including Mr. Transmission, Milex Complete Auto Care, Turbo Tint, Alta Mere, Multistate Transmissions, and Dr. Nick's Transmissions.

Guided by the core values of DRIVE — dedication, respect, integrity, vision, and engagement — Moran Family of Brands is committed to making a meaningful impact on as many lives as possible. The brand strives to raise awareness for important causes and has supported the Toys for Tots Foundation for many years through various drives, donations, and other initiatives.

DETAILS:

Duration: November 10, 2024 – December 10, 2024

– How to Participate: Customers and community members can visit participating locations and drop off new, unwrapped toys to be donated to Toys for Tots. Anyone who donates will be entered into a raffle for a $100 Amazon gift card. The raffle winner will be contacted after December 10 .

Customers and community members can visit participating locations and drop off new, unwrapped toys to be donated to Toys for Tots. Donation Match: For every toy donated, Moran Family of Brands will contribute $1 to Toys for Tots, up to a total of $5,000 , to be used to provide additional gifts and much-needed resources to children.

For every toy donated, Moran Family of Brands will contribute to Toys for Tots, up to a total of , to be used to provide additional gifts and much-needed resources to children. Purpose: Toys for Tots has donated 677 million toys to 301 million deserving children. By supporting their mission, Moran Family of Brands helps make a significant impact by providing less fortunate children with toys and cherished memories.

"This holiday season, we have a wonderful opportunity to spread joy and hope to children in need through our Toys for Tots drive," said Barbara Moran-Goodrich, CEO of Moran Family of Brands. "Our brand has proudly supported this organization for many years because we believe every child deserves the chance to experience the magic of the holidays. By uniting as a community, we can create a meaningful impact and bring smiles to those who need it most. We invite everyone to join us in providing more children with gifts this season."

To further celebrate the holiday season, Turbo Tint franchise locations will be offering 25% off all automotive window tint services from November 25 to December 25. Known as Tintmas, this exclusive discount gives customers the perfect opportunity to enhance their vehicle's style and privacy while adding protection against harmful UV rays—all at an incredible holiday rate.

For more information on Moran Family of Brands, visit https://moranfamilyofbrands.com/.

About Moran Family of Brands:

Moran Family of Brands is one of the nation's leading franchisors of general automotive repair, transmission repair, automotive accessories, and window tint and paint protection services. Based in Orland Park, Illinois, Moran Family of Brands provides specialty products and services in virtually every aspect of the automotive aftermarket through six individual brands and a total of more than 130 franchise locations nationwide including Mr. Transmission, Milex Complete Auto Care, Turbo Tint, Alta Mere "The Automotive Outfitters", Multistate Transmissions, and Dr. Nick's Transmission.

SOURCE Moran Family of Brands