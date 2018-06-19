Gear Up For National Great Outdoors Month With A Casio Timepiece

PRO TREK WSD-F20A

The WSD-F20A is part of the PRO TREK Outdoor Smart series and offers the hallmark features outdoor enthusiasts have come to know and love at a lower, more affordable price point. Powered by the Wear OS by Google operating system, users can tap into low-power GPS and full color maps with navigation even when the watch is off line. Maps downloaded ahead of time can be accessed on the watch to guide users on their adventures. The WSD-F20A supports a wide range of outdoor and water activities and can be used in areas without cellular service, freeing up users to fully enjoy their adventures. Casio also signed on nine major app companies to provide popular outdoors and sports apps with a global reach. These apps are showcased in the "Featured Apps" list on the device for users to download and include ViewRanger, Hole19, Fishbrain, and more.

Designed with indigo accents, a soft black urethane band and buckle, button guards, a protective bezel, and three large side buttons, the WSD-F20A offers an enhanced design and operability, making it an essential piece of gear for National Great Outdoors Month and beyond.

The WSD-F20A is also outfitted with the following:

Water resistance up to 50 meters

Military Standard 810G Durability

Casio MOMENT SETTER+ App

Digital Compass

Altimeter

Barometer

Activity Tracker

Dual Layer LCD

Microphone

G-SHOCK RANGEMAN GPS NAVIGATION

Part of the Master of G line, the GPRB1000 solar GPS comes equipped with premium features such as Triple Sensor technology (altimeter/barometer, compass and thermometer) as well as mud resistance and low-temperature resistance. In addition to Triple Sensor, the GPRB1000 is capable of GPS navigation to guide you during your outdoor activities. The watch collects location data from GPS satellites to display the current location on a route or bearing to a destination, in real-time. Additionally, it saves track and point data (including longitude/latitude, altitude, and temperature) in memory.

The GPRB1000 RANGEMAN also incorporates a new dual task display that can show current time, date and world time split with the user's choice of navigation path, barometric graph or sunrise/sunset data. Using Bluetooth®, the watch pairs with a smartphone to connect with the G-SHOCK Connected app, allowing the user to create routes or manage log data in the app. Tracks and point data saved in memory are displayed on a 3D map or as a timeline to keep track of all your adventures.

Each timepiece boasts a carbon fiber insert band, stainless steel black IP buckle and bezel, sapphire glass crystal, high-contrast MIP (Memory In Pixel) display and super LED backlight, as well as 3,300 almanac points for accurate tide and moon data. In a first for G-SHOCK, the watch also features a ceramic case back, which supports wireless charging and high sensitivity GPS reception.

Additional features include:

Water resistance up to 200 meters

Four Daily Alarms with One Snooze

Stopwatch and Countdown Timer

G-SHOCK Connected App

Digital Compass

Altimeter

Barometer

Thermometer

For more information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit http://wsd.casio.com/. For information on G-SHOCK timepieces, please visit www.gshock.com.

About PRO TREK Smart

Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Wear OS by Google, these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio's Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio's PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

