Gear Up This National Great Outdoors Month With Casio

DOVER, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Great Outdoors Month (June), seek adventure outdoors and experience nature in a meaningful way. No matter your preferred way of enjoying the great outdoors, from hiking adventures to camping trips and fun music outings, Casio offers functional timepieces and portable keyboards to explore and celebrate the wonders of nature.

For Adventure Seekers

When it comes to outdoor adventures, be prepared for the unexpected with the triple sensor PRO TREK PRG240-3 . Its solar power capability ensures a stable watch operation even when using power-hungry functions. Users can measure altitude variations, predict changing weather patterns and stay on track with dynamic direction indicators as it comes equipped with a triple sensor to measure altitude, barometric pressure and compass bearing. The PRG240-3 (MSRP: $280) features a black case and bezel, a digital display, large buttons for ease of operation and a green resin band for added comfort. Additional features include 100-meter water resistance, low temperature resistance, countdown timer, alarms and more. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com.

For Trail Runners

The new G-SHOCK MOVE GBA900 may be just what you need for your next adventure on the trails. Built with all the toughness of a G-SHOCK and packed with technology and an updated design for maximum comfort, the GBA900 automatically records daily movements and other data through Bluetooth® Connectivity and the G-SHOCK MOVE app to support an active lifestyle. By using the built-in accelerometer, the running measurement function can log mileage, speed/pace and calories burned. Additional features include a step tracker, a graph to display workout intensity and an achievement graph to show progression towards individualized goals. This model is available in classic black ( GBA900-1A ) and white ( GBA900-7A ) which both retail for $130. For more information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For Music Enthusiasts

Create an outdoor music play area anytime, anywhere with the ultra-portable and great sounding Casiotone CT-S1 . Bring music to life in any outdoor setting with 61 full-size keys with touch response, stereo grand piano plus 60 other AiX-powered studio-quality tones in a keyboard that looks as good as it sounds. The CT-S1 can be powered with six AA batteries and features strap pins that make it the go-anywhere piano. Wired or wirelessly, users can link the keyboard to Casio's dedicated Chordana Play app, which will enable them to change the tempo or key of songs being played, in addition to displaying music scores and piano roll. The CT-S1 (MSRP: $299.99) is available in three color variations (white, black and red) with a matching fabric speaker net that adds to the overall clean and simplistic design.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit CasioMusicGear.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home .

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

