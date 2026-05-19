GearChain Launches AI-Powered OCR Feature for Smarter Barcode Scanning and Inventory Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GearChain, the no-code inventory and asset tracking platform, announced the launch of its new AI-powered OCR barcode recovery feature designed to improve barcode scanning workflows for inventory management, warehouse operations, retail, and field asset tracking. The new feature helps users recover barcode numbers when traditional barcode scanning fails due to damaged, faded, scratched, or partially unreadable labels. Instead of manually typing barcode numbers, users can switch to OCR mode, scan the printed number beneath the barcode, and instantly access the inventory item form for updates or verification.

GearChain Inventory App

The OCR enhancement is designed to reduce manual entry, minimize errors, and improve operational efficiency during inventory tracking processes.

GearChain's OCR technology uses machine learning to recognize printed barcode numbers directly from smartphone cameras. The company says the release marks an important step toward expanding AI-assisted inventory workflows for businesses managing physical assets and inventory operations.

"Barcode labels in the real world are often damaged, dirty, or difficult to scan," said Harry SY Jung, CEO and Co-founder of GearChain. "We developed OCR recovery to make inventory workflows faster and more reliable while reducing manual work for businesses. This is an important step toward applying machine learning to inventory operations, and we plan to continue expanding OCR capabilities for additional enterprise use cases."

The OCR feature expands GearChain's growing suite of inventory capture technologies, which already includes:

Smartphone barcode scanning with pinch-to-zoom

Continuous barcode scanning for rapid workflows

QR code scanning

NFC tag scanning

Manual inventory entry

Barcode gun and external scanner compatibility

OCR-assisted barcode recovery

GearChain's mobile-first approach allows businesses to use existing smartphones as inventory scanning devices without requiring expensive specialized hardware.

The company believes OCR technology can eventually support broader operational use cases such as serial number capture, shipment verification, label recognition, document extraction, and AI-assisted inventory workflows.

To watch the OCR barcode recovery feature in action, visit:

https://youtube.com/shorts/HwHeRcN5SR4

About GearChain

GearChain is a no-code inventory management and asset tracking platform with mobile and web apps that help businesses manage inventory and physical assets in real time. The platform supports barcode scanning, QR codes, NFC tags, OCR, and team collaboration across multiple locations with customizable permissions. GearChain also integrates with Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel for real-time inventory synchronization.

Contact:

Harry Jung

408-418-8561

[email protected]

SOURCE GearChain