GEARWRENCH Named Official Mechanics Hand Tool and Storage Sponsor for Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Energy Kawasaki

GEARWRENCH is now the Official and Exclusive Mechanics Hand Tool and Storage Sponsor for 10 of the 17 races in 2021.

"It's not just about the races. It's the lifestyle and the passion that is shared on and off the track that makes this a great fit," said Rena Fiorello, Director of Brand Management for GEARWRENCH. "People who follow this sport value the relationship between success and the tools it takes to get there. We've seen phenomenal growth and engagement in recent years with our racing programs and partnering with Monster Energy Supercross—the highest-profile off-road racing series on the planet—is the next evolution of that."

Meanwhile, GEARWRENCH will team up with the No. 1-ranked Monster Energy Kawasaki race team, featuring reigning Supercross champion and three-time AMA Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, and teammate Adam Cianciarulo returning for his sophomore year in the premier class after an impressive rookie season.

"We are very excited to enter into a partnership with GEARWRENCH," said Dan Fahie, Senior Manager of Racing with Monster Energy Kawasaki. "When it comes to racing Supercross and Motocross at the professional level, we cannot take any shortcuts and we only use the best products to ensure our Kawasaki motorcycles and riders have the best resources to compete for championships. GEARWRENCH provides our team with premium tools that will help put our team in a position to succeed."

The GEARWRENCH racing program also includes NASCAR with Chip Ganassi Racing and driver Kurt Busch and Formula Drift with driver "Rad" Dan Burkett.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

SOURCE GEARWRENCH

Related Links

http://www.gearwrench.com

