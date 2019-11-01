GEARWRENCH to Unveil Collection of New, Innovative Products at SEMA 2019
Demos and displays to showcase user-focused designs at the GEARWRENCH booth #10509
Nov 01, 2019, 11:15 ET
SPARKS, Md., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative team of tool designers at GEARWRENCH—a premier brand of mechanics hand tools under the Apex Tool Group—knows that users appreciate when a tool makes their day easier. At the SEMA Show, GEARWRENCH will debut a collection of new products that do just that. From improving storage and organization to visibility and comfort, GEARWRENCH is resetting expectations for what a tool brand can offer.
"It can't just be about the tools anymore," said Rena Fiorello, Director – Brand Management. "It has to be about the experience of being a mechanic, understanding that experience, and developing products that show the people who live it every day that you truly get it as a brand. What we have to show the SEMA audience is that, yes, we make tools that improve speed, strength and access, but that we also invent ways to make the whole environment for mechanics better."
Executives and product managers from GEARWRENCH will be on hand to discuss the products being featured and demoed, including:
- GEARWRENCH 90-Tooth Ratchets
- GEARWRENCH Winglight™ Flashlight/Area Light
- GEARWRENCH Compact Work Light
- GEARWRENCH Heated Jackets
- GEARWRENCH Mobile Shop Table
- GEARWRENCH Trap Mat™ Universal Tool Storage System
Attendees will also get to see two of the most successful GEARWRENCH products from the past year: the GEARWRENCH Bolt Biter™ Extraction Sockets and the GEARWRENCH 120XP™ line of torque wrenches, ratchets and wrenches.
In addition, the GEARWRENCH team will be seeking potential sponsorship candidates, opportunities for editorial collaborations, and partnerships with social media influencers. Interested parties are encouraged to visit booth #10509 to discuss opportunities.
About GEARWRENCH®
GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.
About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of
industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.
