Gedeon Richter: Medical Treatment of Endometriosis with a progressive approach

PRAGUE and BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern medical treatment options for endometriosis were among the main topics at the SEUD Congress (Society of Endometriosis and Uterine Disorders) held in Prague between 24-26 April, where a highly successful symposium took place with the participation of leading international experts, attracting hundreds of attendees. The symposium was supported by Gedeon Richter and featured presentations by prominent specialists, including the Chair, Professor Charles Chapron (FR), Dr. Harald Krentel (DE), Dr. Stavros Karampelas (BE) and Dr. Silvia Vannuccini (IT). They highlighted the latest medical advances and emphasized the importance of modern, patient-centric, personalized approaches to endometriosis management.

Endometriosis is a chronic, painful condition affecting over 190 million women worldwide, with an ever-increasing prevalence rate. It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterine cavity, leading to inflammation, scarring, and significant pain. Beyond physical discomfort, endometriosis can seriously impact fertility and overall quality of life, making effective medical treatment crucial. Unfortunately, however women affected by the condition are still having to wait for a proper diagnosis and subsequent treatment for an average of 7–9 years.

Historically, surgical interventions were the primary option for managing endometriosis. Today, however, medical therapy is becoming the preferred treatment option, with its less invasive, sustainable and effective long-term outcomes. Hormonal treatments aim to reduce estrogen levels, which in turn slows the growth of endometrial-like tissue. Clinical studies show that more than 70% of women treated with hormonal therapies experience significant pain reduction and improved quality of life.

Gedeon Richter markets the first globally available GnRH antagonist combination therapy, for the treatment of uterine fibroids and symptomatic endometriosis. The medicine combines multiple active ingredients to effectively target the disease mechanisms, offering rapid and lasting symptom relief in a once-daily oral therapy. Its convenience, safety and proven efficacy allow many women to manage their conditions without resorting to surgery.

As Péter Turek, Head of the Women's Healthcare Business Unit at Gedeon Richter, explains: "As one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical companies in the WHC segment, Gedeon Richter is committed to delivering modern, innovative solutions globally. We believe that continuous advancement in therapy options like our endometriosis medication is essential to improving the quality of life for millions of women worldwide."

While surgery remains an important option for severe cases, it carries notable risks, including a 30–50% chance of symptom recurrence within five years. By contrast, modern pharmacological treatments provide a safer, long-term approach to managing the disease, enabling women to maintain their health, their fertility, and their quality of life.

Thanks to Richter's innovative therapeutic solutions, there is renewed hope for millions of women living globally with endometriosis. Today, effective symptom control is possible without invasive procedures and with a focus on giving the patients back their vibrant, pain-free life.

