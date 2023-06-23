Gee Automotive Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence in the Auto Industry

SPOKANE, Wash., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gee Automotive, a leading automotive dealership group, is proud to announce its 40th anniversary in June 2023. Founded by George Gee in 1983, the company has since become a mainstay in the auto industry, known for its exceptional service and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Over the past four decades, Gee Automotive has grown exponentially, evolving from a single dealership to a thriving network of locations across the Pacific Northwest. The company's sustained success can be attributed to its steadfast dedication to its founding principles and the strong leadership of its executive team, including CEO Ryan Gee and President Jeff Jackson.

In celebration of this milestone, Ryan Gee reflects on the company's journey and looks to the future. "Our goal has always been to be great, not big. We believe that focusing on exceptional service and prioritizing the needs of our customers and team members has allowed us to build on the legacy my father, George, began 40 years ago," said Ryan Gee.

At the core of Gee Automotive's philosophy is an emphasis on teamwork and the unwavering belief that a strong team paves the way for success. "My father instilled in me the importance of investing in our team. By focusing on the development and happiness of our employees, we've created a culture that encourages growth and excellence. As a result, everything else falls into place," Ryan Gee added.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary, Gee Automotive will host a series of events at its various locations throughout June. These events will include customer appreciation days, special promotions, and exclusive anniversary discounts. In addition, the company will make a charitable donation to a local organization to further demonstrate its commitment to the communities it serves.

