Gee Heavy Machinery Appoints Mark Keeler as General Manager

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gee Heavy Machinery LLC, Northern California's Komatsu construction, mining and forestry dealer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Keeler as its General Manager. With a track record spanning more than 25 years in the heavy equipment industry, Keeler brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

Gee Heavy Machinery General Manager, Mark Keeler

In his new position, Keeler will assume responsibility for overseeing all facets of Gee Heavy Machinery's operations in Northern California. With a keen focus on driving growth and enhancing operational efficiency, Keeler will work closely with the executive team to further strengthen the company's standing as a market leader.

"We are delighted to welcome Mark Keeler to Gee Heavy Machinery as our General Manager," said Joel Larson, COO of Gee Heavy Machinery. "Mark's extensive experience makes him the ideal candidate to lead our team into the next phase of growth and success. We are confident that his strategic vision and dedication to excellence will propel Gee Heavy Machinery to new heights."

Prior to joining Gee Heavy Machinery, Keeler held various senior leadership positions, most recently serving as Vice President of the Caterpillar dealership in the Pacific Northwest covering Washington, Alaska, Montana and Western North Dakota. His deep understanding of the industry landscape and customer needs will prove invaluable as Gee Heavy Machinery continues to expand its product offerings and market footprint.

"I am honored to join the Gee Heavy Machinery team and excited about the opportunity to lead this dynamic organization," said Mark Keeler. "I look forward to working with our talented team to drive success in the years ahead."

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. To learn more, visit www.komatsu.com.

About Gee Heavy Machinery:

Building on more than 40 years of success in the automotive industry, Gee Heavy Machinery is proud to partner with Komatsu providing customers with premier heavy equipment solutions in construction, mining and forestry in Northern California. At Gee Heavy Machinery, our mission is clear: "Winning Together With Our Customers, Because When They Win, We Win." To learn more about our products, services and career opportunities, please visit www.geehm.com.

