Geek+ partners with BlueSkye Automation to bring customers complete smart warehouse solutions

ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has partnered with BlueSkye Automation to deploy a fully automated smart warehouse solution powered by the Geekplus suite of Goods-to-Person mobile robots for a Georgia-based 3PL.

Future projects include implementations for a large consumer goods producer and an integrated autonomous solution for a leading automotive manufacturer.

BlueSkye Automation and Geekplus are bringing fully automated warehouse solutions to customers to improve sortation speed, picking efficiency and throughput among other metrics.

The initial deployment helped a 3PL specializing in the ecommerce and wholesale fulfillment business meet ballooning e-commerce sales and navigate severe labor shortages. Together with BlueSkye, Geekplus updated the customer's manual processes by deploying Shelf-to-Person, Sorting and four-way shuttle Pallet-to-Person solutions alongside conveyors, print & apply and robotic arms. By harnessing the power of four different types of robot technology, the fully automated warehouse can now handle a range of order fulfillment types from both B2B and B2C orders to each picks and case picks.

After the installation and go-live of the automated systems, BlueSkye Automation continues to provide ongoing support and service through their certified team of experts.

"Working with BlueSkye Automation, we were able to greatly increase this customer's picking efficiency and storage density," said Randy Randolph, director of channel partner sales at Geekplus. "Partnering with BlueSkye is extremely important, as it allows us to collaborate and bring that kind of game-changing improvement to customers."

Armando Gonzalez, president of BlueSkye Automation, added: "Our integrated solutions are all about making work more efficient and increasing productivity; with Geekplus, we can help our food and beverage, automotive, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and e-commerce customers leverage the benefits of autonomous mobile robots."

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

About BlueSkye Automation

As the warehousing industry evolves and grows in complexity, distribution and fulfillment centers face increasingly challenging demands for higher throughput with reduced labor. This level of efficiency can only be achieved through automation. BlueSkye Automation is a leading provider of turnkey automated material handling and intralogistics solutions that increase productivity, safety and warehouse efficiencies. Our dynamic team has the experience and expertise to ensure your project is successful from initial consultation to post implementation support meeting the needs of our customers and utilizing leading-edge technologies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413530/BlueSkye_news.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373458/Geekplus_logo.jpg

SOURCE Geek+