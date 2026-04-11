GeeLark Helps Social Media Teams Save Over 120 Hours Monthly by Replacing Manual Device Farms

News provided by

GeeLark

Apr 11, 2026, 00:16 ET

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeLark, a provider of cloud phone solutions for social media teams, today announced new automation capabilities that reduce account management time by over 70%, enabling teams to save more than 120 hours per month.

Eliminating the Hidden Cost of Device Farms

As social media operations scale, many teams rely on physical device farms to manage multiple accounts—requiring constant handling of smartphones, cables, SIM cards, and battery maintenance.

"We were playing USB-Jenga at midnight just to keep our accounts alive," said an SMM team lead. "Before GeeLark, we spent 7.5 hours a day managing just nine devices. We weren't marketers—we were hardware technicians."

From 7.5 Hours to 2.1 Hours Per Day

GeeLark's latest product update introduces integrated Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and a Synchronizer tool, allowing teams to replace manual workflows with automated operations in cloud-based Android environments.

Tasks that previously required hours can now be completed in minutes, including:

  • Device management → fully cloud-based, no physical maintenance
  • Content posting → synchronized across accounts in minutes
  • Account warming → automated through RPA workflows

These improvements reduce daily workload from 7.5 hours to 2.1 hours, saving teams more than 30 hours per week.

Supporting Scalable Growth

The efficiency gains are enabling new levels of operational scale.

"GeeLark didn't just improve our workflow—it became the foundation of our business," said Roman, founder of ProReddit. "Our team of 25 now manages nearly 900 accounts with a 95% survival rate. Without this infrastructure, scaling would not be possible."

In another case, an e-commerce operator reduced TikTok ad testing cycles across five regions from three days to four hours, enabling faster iteration and increased campaign output.

Automation Becomes Essential

As platforms strengthen anti-abuse detection, automation is becoming a requirement rather than an option for teams managing multiple accounts.

GeeLark provides real Android environments that replicate native device behavior, allowing users to scale operations while reducing detection risks. The company reports a 64% reduction in soft flags compared to manual device management approaches.

About GeeLark

GeeLark provides cloud-based mobile environments for social media and e-commerce teams. By combining hardware-level virtualization with automation tools, GeeLark enables users to manage and scale accounts across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook with stability and efficiency.

Media Contact:
Lynn
PR
GeeLark
[email protected]
https://www.geelark.com/

SOURCE GeeLark

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

GeeLark is the Revolution

GeeLark is the Revolution

For over a decade, social media marketing has been stuck in a desktop-driven time warp. While platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels have moved...
Scaling Social Media in 2026: Why Cloud-Based Mobile Automation Is the Next Big Leap

Scaling Social Media in 2026: Why Cloud-Based Mobile Automation Is the Next Big Leap

As social media platforms become increasingly mobile-native, scaling strategies built on desktop tools are reaching their limits. By 2026, growth on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Social Media

Social Media

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics