GeeLark Cloud Phone Replaces Device Farms With Cloud-Based Social Media Operations

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeLark today announced expanded automation capabilities for its cloud-phone platform, helping social media teams manage multi-account operations and global campaigns without relying on physical device farms.

The company's platform combines cloud-based Android environments with integrated automation tools, enabling teams to streamline workflows that traditionally required manual device management.

GeeLark cloud phone Android 16

Reducing Operational Complexity

As social media operations continue expanding across regions and platforms, many teams still rely on physical smartphones to manage accounts, publish content, and monitor engagement.

GeeLark aims to reduce that operational burden by moving mobile workflows into cloud-based Android environments that can be deployed and managed remotely.

"The real challenge in large-scale social media operations is not the hardware itself, but the time spent on repetitive workflows," said Dominic Lee at GeeLark. "Our goal is to help teams spend less time managing devices and more time executing campaigns and growing their business."

Automation Across Daily Workflows

GeeLark's platform includes several tools designed to simplify routine mobile operations:

Synchronizer

Allows users to manage multiple cloud phones simultaneously from a single interface, reducing repetitive manual actions.

Allows users to manage multiple cloud phones simultaneously from a single interface, reducing repetitive manual actions. RPA Automation

Supports recurring workflows such as publishing, browsing, and account maintenance within native Android environments.

Supports recurring workflows such as publishing, browsing, and account maintenance within native Android environments. Cloud-Based Deployment

Enables teams to launch Android environments remotely without maintaining physical devices.

Supporting Faster Campaign Execution

By consolidating mobile operations into a unified cloud environment, GeeLark enables teams to respond to trends and launch campaigns more efficiently.

"We no longer need to wait for someone to manually operate physical devices," said one early adopter agency. "Workflows that previously required hours can now be completed in minutes."

A Unified Environment for Content and Execution

GeeLark also supports content workflows through integrated AI tools, allowing users to move from content creation to publishing within a single platform.

As social media platforms increasingly prioritize mobile-native interactions, GeeLark positions its cloud-phone infrastructure as a scalable solution for brands, agencies, and creators managing operations across multiple regions.

About GeeLark

GeeLark is a cloud-phone platform designed for mobile-first workflows. The company provides virtual Android environments and automation tools that help social media and e-commerce teams manage multi-account operations across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Contact: Name: Eleanor Tse, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GeeLark