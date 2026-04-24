GeeLark Launches Android 16 Cloud Phones for Scalable Social Media Operations

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeLark, a provider of cloud-based mobile environments for social media and e-commerce teams, today announced the launch of Android 16 cloud phones, bringing the latest mobile OS into a scalable, cloud-native infrastructure.

The update is designed to help teams improve compatibility with rapidly evolving mobile platforms while managing multiple accounts more efficiently.

GeeLark's Android 16 Cloud Phone Preview

Supporting a Shift Toward Mobile-First Operations

As social media platforms continue prioritizing mobile-native behavior, many teams still rely on desktop tools or outdated emulation environments to manage accounts at scale. This gap can lead to operational inefficiencies and compatibility challenges.

By introducing Android 16 into its cloud infrastructure, GeeLark enables users to operate within environments that more closely reflect real mobile devices—aligning workflows with how modern platforms are designed and updated.

Key Capabilities

GeeLark's Android 16 cloud phones are supported by a set of integrated automation and control tools:

Android 16 Cloud Environments

Provide improved compatibility with the latest updates across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

RPA Automation

Streamlines repetitive workflows, including content publishing and routine engagement actions, within native Android environments.

Synchronizer

Enables users to manage and control multiple cloud phones simultaneously from a single interface.

API Integration

Allows enterprises to build customized workflows by integrating cloud-phone automation into internal systems.

From Fragmented Tools to Unified Execution

GeeLark's platform is designed to consolidate previously fragmented workflows—ranging from account management to content distribution—into a single environment.

In addition to automation capabilities, GeeLark supports content workflows through integrated AI tools, enabling teams to move from asset creation to execution without switching platforms.

Enabling Scalable and Consistent Operations

By combining up-to-date mobile environments with automation tools, GeeLark aims to reduce operational complexity for teams managing multiple accounts across regions and platforms.

The company positions its Android 16 cloud phones as part of a broader effort to provide infrastructure that supports scalable, consistent, and mobile-aligned operations.

About GeeLark

GeeLark is a cloud-phone platform built for mobile-first workflows. The company provides virtual Android environments and automation tools that enable social media and e-commerce teams to manage and scale multi-account operations across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

Name: Eleanor Tse

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GeeLark