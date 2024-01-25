Geert Follens, Daniel Nodhäll and Michael Rauterkus proposed as new Board members of AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of AB Electrolux proposes election of Geert Follens, Daniel Nodhäll and Michael Rauterkus as new members of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux on March 27, 2024. The Nomination Committee further proposes re-election of Petra Hedengran, Ulla Litzén, Karin Overbeck, David Porter, and Jonas Samuelson, as Board members.

As previously communicated, Torbjörn Lööf is proposed to be elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors since Staffan Bohman, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors, has announced that he will not be available for re-election. Board members Henrik Henriksson and Fredrik Persson have also declined re-election.

The Nomination Committee's proposal means that the Board of Directors shall comprise nine ordinary members elected by the Annual General Meeting, without deputies.

Geert Follens has extensive industrial experience and is a very experienced strategist with successful results in global as well as local management. Geert Follens has been Senior Executive Vice President and Business Area President Vacuum Technique at Atlas Copco since 2017 and is also a member of the Board of AB SKF. Since 1995, he has held several leading positions within Atlas Copco, including General Manager of Atlas Copco Compressor Technique customer center, President of the Portable Energy division, and thereafter President of the Industrial Air division. Geert Follens was born in 1959 and is a Belgian citizen.

Daniel Nodhäll has long experience and valuable competence within the financial field. Daniel Nodhäll has been Head of Listed Companies and a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Investor AB since 2015 and is also a member of the Board of Husqvarna AB and Electrolux Professional AB. As a strategic analyst focused on the engineering sector, Daniel Nodhäll has since 2002 held several positions at Investor AB, including Investment Manager and Head of Capital Goods. He has also been a member of the Board of SAAB AB. Daniel Nodhäll was born in 1978 and is a Swedish citizen.

Michael Rauterkus has extensive experience in several industries with strong brand portfolios and possesses strong strategic competence and transformational ability. Michael Rauterkus has been President and CEO of Uponor Corporation since 2021 and is also a member of the Executive Board of Georg Fischer in Switzerland. During the period 2006-2019 he held several management positions at Grohe AG, in his most recent position as CEO developing the company into a global leader in bathroom and kitchen solutions. Michael Rauterkus was born in 1966 and is a German citizen.

The Nomination Committee's motivated statement, complete proposals, and a presentation of the proposed Board members will be published in due time before the Annual General Meeting 2024.

The Nomination Committee of AB Electrolux comprises Johan Forssell, Investor AB (Chairman), Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds, Carina Silberg, Alecta, and Anders Hansson, AMF Tjänstepension och Fonder. The Nomination Committee also include Staffan Bohman and Fredrik Persson, Chairman and Director, respectively, of AB Electrolux.

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

