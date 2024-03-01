GeeTest Introduces Device Fingerprinting, a front-line defence mechanism that effectively combats evolving cyber threats

WUHAN, China, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeTest, a leader in innovative bot management solutions, proudly presents its latest offering – GeeTest Device Fingerprinting. The advanced cybersecurity solution designed to fortify online platforms against evolving digital threats. Leveraging sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology, it intelligently identifies and tracks devices, providing a robust defense mechanism against malicious activities. Existing security measures often struggle to identify and prevent malicious activities originating from seemingly legitimate devices. GeeTest Device Fingerprinting steps in as a proactive and advanced solution to bridge this gap.

GeeTest Device Fingerprinting

Embrace the future of security with GeeTest Device Fingerprinting – where innovation meets protection. Elevate your risk management strategy with our advanced solution that not only identifies risks but adapts to the evolving landscape of digital threats. GeeTest Device Fingerprinting provides the following 5 key features.

1. Risk Labels

Monitor traffic credibility from both behavioral and device dimensions, providing up to 34 black industry risk labels for reference. It facilitates the identification of devices with similar risk labels, offering optimization references for your security and business strategies.

2. Relation Map

By identifying connections among risky traffic, automating the organization of risk details, frequency information, and associated data for high-risk devices, this process provides data references for business departments.

3. Application Management

You can add as many applications as you need. Each application's data is distinguished through unique IDs and keys, facilitating secure data analysis for different modules of the business.

4. Access Control

According to your needs, you can manually add blacklists or whitelists to facilitate the management of access permissions to specific objects or resources.

5. Data Studio

Our Device Fingerprinting product includes a robust Data Studio feature, offering users an intuitive analytics dashboard for comprehensive insights. It enables informed decisions, pattern detection, and effective security strategy optimization.

GeeTest Device Fingerprinting leverages cutting-edge technologies such as Triple-Dimensional Review Technology, GCN Knowledge Graph, and Weak Feature Identification Technology. These technologies ensure comprehensive device identification and analysis while prioritizing user privacy. To learn more about key technologies at play you can download the product brochure of GeeTest Device Fingerprinting by clicking here.

In the fast-paced digital landscape, GeeTest's Device Fingerprinting emerges as a beacon of defense. By intelligently identifying and tracking devices, it offers a robust defense mechanism against a multitude of threats faced by industries today.

For more about GeeTest, follow the company on LinkedIn.

About GeeTest:

GeeTest, a CAPTCHA and bot management provider, protects websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated bot-driven attacks, like ATO, credential stuffing, web scalping, etc. GeeTest has been developing human-bot verification technology since 2012. Now it processes 2.9 billion CAPTCHA requests daily and serves 320,000+ companies in sectors like blockchain, online games, e-commerce, etc. In November 2021 GeeTest was recognized as a selected vendor in Forrester's Now Tech: Bot Management, Q4 2021. In Aug 2023, GeeTest CAPTCHA Awarded 2023 Best Ease of Use and Best Value Badges by Capterra.

