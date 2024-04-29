Geico Has the Best Auto Insurance for Immigrants (Just $30 a Month!)

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoInsurance.org recently published a guide to auto insurance for immigrants in which they found Geico the best provider.

AutoInsurance.com's top 10 list of insurers for immigrants is as follows:

Geico Progressive State Farm Allstate Farmers Nationwide Liberty Mutual Travelers The Hartford AAA

One of the reasons Geico earned the top spot is that they offer multilingual customer service, so immigrants of many nationalities can speak with someone in their language. They also have the cheapest average premiums for immigrants.

Pros and Cons of the Best Car Insurance Providers for Immigrants

In addition to offering multilingual service, Geico focuses on online tools and their app to make getting and managing a policy simple. Unfortunately, Geico's discounts pale in comparison to the competition.

Progressive also offers multilingual customer service. Their policies can be customized to meet customer needs and budgets. Drivers with risk factors like a poor driving record may discover Progressive's rates are higher than others.

State Farm offers a nationwide network of agents so customers can build relationships and have easy access to human agents for help. State Farm's rates may be higher than other top providers, though.

Getting Insurance as an Immigrant

Documented immigrants will likely find that getting car insurance is straightforward, while undocumented immigrants may not have an easy path.

The issue is that most insurance providers require a driver's license to underright a policy. In most states, it's not easy or possible to get a driver's license as an undocumented immigrant.

Many drivers choose to obtain a driver's license in a state with a more lenient licensing policy. Once an undocumented immigrant has a license, getting insurance is possible without issue.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized insurance expert with AutoInsurance.org , explains, "Getting insurance is the easy part. Getting a license is the hard part, depending on where an immigrant lives."

Best States for Immigrants to Obtain a License

Since getting a license is a critical factor in becoming eligible for insurance, AutoInsurance.com published a list of the top 10 states for immigrants to obtain a license.

California

Colorado

Illinois

Maryland

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

New Mexico

Oregon

Utah

These states allow immigrants to obtain a license regardless of their immigration status.

Read AutoInsurance.org's entire report here: Best Auto Insurance for Immigrants in 2024 (Our Top 10 Picks) .

