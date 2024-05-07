Geisinger Health Plan and OncoHealth to provide comprehensive cancer support to members

Leading cancer care platform will deliver fully delegated oncology value management and virtual supportive care services to GHP members

DANVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) with OncoHealth®, the leading platform for managing the cost and complexity of cancer, will provide supportive cancer care services to GHP's more than 550,000 members.

GHP will implement OncoHealth's market-leading software and services platform, which combines oncology value management services with virtual cancer care to be sure people with cancer get the most appropriate treatment and support throughout the duration of their treatment. Services include 24/7 oncology nursing, mental health, nutrition, and resource navigation.

"Our goal is to prioritize the needs of our members going through treatment," said Jamie Miller, associate vice president of pharmacy at GHP. "They have received a life-threatening diagnosis, and the last thing we want is to make that treatment harder than it should be. With the help of OncoHealth, we're able to create a more collaborative process so we can work closely with our providers and health system to make sure members receive the white glove care they deserve."

OncoHealth's fully delegated oncology-specific value management solution uses the company's expertise in oncology to work with providers and GHP's policies to find the right treatment for its members across medical and pharmacy anticancer drugs and radiation oncology services. As part of the solution, GHP will also have access to OncoHealth's real-time dashboards that use the health plan's data and OncoHealth's proprietary benchmarking data to spot trends and develop proactive policies that help control oncology drug spending without compromising member care.

"With therapy costs soaring, prevalence rates increasing in younger populations, and oral therapies beginning to make cancer look like a managed chronic condition, doing the right thing for patients efficiently and effectively is becoming harder and more costly," said Rick Dean, CEO of OncoHealth. "We are proud to work with Geisinger to provide comprehensive cancer support through our OneUM and Iris solutions to lower health costs and improve the clinical outcomes and quality of life for GHP members."

OncoHealth has been offering comprehensive cancer support solutions for over a decade and is trusted by 18 health plans across the U.S. and 12 million members. GHP will begin rolling out OncoHealth in May 2024.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is among the nation's leading providers of value-based care, serving 1.2 million people in urban and rural communities across Pennsylvania. Founded in 1915 by philanthropist Abigail Geisinger, the non-profit system generates $10 billion in annual revenues across 134 care sites - including 10 hospital campuses, and Geisinger Health Plan, with 600,000 members in commercial and government plans. The Geisinger College of Health Sciences educates more than 5,000 medical professionals annually and conducts more than 1,400 clinical research studies. With 26,000 employees, including 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger is among Pennsylvania's largest employers with an estimated economic impact of $14 billion to the state's economy. On March 31, 2024, Geisinger became the first member of Risant Health, a new nonprofit charitable organization created to expand and accelerate value-based care across the country. Learn more at geisinger.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About OncoHealth

OncoHealth is dedicated to helping health plans, employers, oncologists, and patients navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer. Focused 100% on oncology, OncoHealth's market-leading software and services platform combines oncology value management services with virtual cancer care to ensure people with cancer are getting the most appropriate treatment and support through the duration of their treatment with services including 24/7 oncology nursing, mental health, nutrition, and resource navigation. To learn more, visit www.oncohealth.us.

