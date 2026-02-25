GELITA Champions "BE ACTIVE!" with Innovative Collagen and Gelatin Solutions

Natural Products Expo West, Booth #4563 — Anaheim, CA, March 3–6, 2026

SIOUX CITY, Iowa, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GELITA is championing its inspiring theme, "BE ACTIVE!", by showcasing a versatile portfolio of Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP®) and tailored gelatins designed to meet the evolving needs of today's supplement and functional food markets. Whether serving the beauty, sports nutrition, healthy aging, or better-for-you categories, GELITA's solutions help brands deliver products that support active lifestyles and help consumers look and feel their best.

2025 OPTIBAR®- Ingredient Idol Winner

Consumers increasingly seek nutritional products that align with their wellness goals, and GELITA's collagen and gelatin ingredients are engineered to meet those expectations. The company's gelatin portfolio offers targeted solutions for manufacturers developing products that require precise release profiles, enhanced stability, or improved sensory experiences. From protein-enriched gummies to sugar-reduced confections and advanced delivery systems, GELITA provides the flexibility needed to create products tailored to when, where, and how consumers prefer to supplement.

A major highlight at this year's show is OPTIBAR®, GELITA's innovative collagen protein solution designed specifically for high-protein, low-sugar bars. OPTIBAR® helps manufacturers overcome common formulation challenges such as hardening, brittleness, and stickiness over time. The result is a bar with exceptional texture, stability, and shelf-life—delivering the sensory quality and nutritional performance today's active consumers expect.

GELITA is more than an ingredient supplier; it is a global knowledge partner. With deep formulation expertise across beauty, healthy aging, sports nutrition, and delivery technologies, GELITA supports customers in developing standout products in a competitive marketplace. Visitors are invited to Booth #4482 at Natural Products Expo West to explore how GELITA is advancing "BE ACTIVE!" through innovative collagen solutions and flexible delivery options.

About GELITA

GELITA is a worldwide leader in collagen protein innovation. Coordinated from its headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, the company provides high-quality products, technical expertise, and sophisticated solutions to customers across food, pharmaceuticals, health & nutrition, and technical applications. With more than 20 global locations and a network of experts, GELITA delivers state-of-the-art knowledge backed by 150 years of experience.

Its comprehensive portfolio includes Bioactive Collagen Peptides with scientifically demonstrated body-stimulating benefits, tailor-made gelatins, and non- or partially water-soluble collagens. These ingredients meet growing consumer demand for natural, healthy, and non-allergenic components. As food products with unique physiological and functional properties, GELITA's collagen proteins are ideally suited for modern clean-label formulations.

