Gelson's Adds Eat Happy Kitchen Spice Blends to Retail Shelves; Consumer-Friendly Vintage-Style Packaging Now Available in All California Stores

New vintage-inspired tins create an emotional link to the spice tins of years past, while delivering clean-label quality

Spice blends become the company's second product line rolled out across retail stores

SANTA YNEZ, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Happy Kitchen, one of the fastest-growing women-owned clean-label food brands in the country, today announced that its full line of gluten-free, no-sugar-added spice blends are now available at all 28 Gelson's Markets locations across Southern California. The company's spice blends, which are free of any fillers or anti-caking agents, are also now being offered in fully redesigned vintage-inspired packaging. Eat Happy Kitchen spice blends are the company's second product category offered on retail shelves. Its line of no-sugar-added pasta sauces are available in stores nationwide.

Eat Happy Kitchen's line of spice blends, which are free of any fillers or anti-caking agents, are now being offered in fully redesigned vintage-inspired packaging. The entire line of gluten-free, no-sugar-added spice blends is now available at all 28 Gelson's Markets locations across Southern California.

Gelson's is bringing in all four Eat Happy Kitchen spice blends:

BBQ Dust: A smoky, savory blend with a kick at the end. Eat Happy Kitchen BBQ Dust is designed to work with the fire of your grill to bring the flavor of meats, fish, and veggies to life.

Taco Dust: A blend of savory, earthy, and spicy notes that can be used on ground meat, roasts, eggs, dips, and shredded chicken for a perfectly balanced taco seasoning flavor with a bit of warmth at the end.

Ranch Dust: A versatile blend that can be made into a centerpiece dip, a creamy dressing, or anything in between. Add the seasoning to chicken and fish before grilling, or sprinkle over steamed or roasted veggies for a flavor kick.

Salt Dust: An all-purpose seasoning that can be used in any instance where you might use salt and pepper, from seasoning meats, fish, veggies, dressings, and marinades, to enhancing flavors in soups and stews, and even as a clean replacement for bouillon cubes.

"Eat Happy Kitchen's spice blends are a perfect complement to our shelves at Gelson's," said Gretchen Johnson, Category Manager, Gelson's. "Anna and Eat Happy Kitchen have built a reputation for including only the most wholesome, better-for-you ingredients in every product they deliver. I especially love the unique array of spice blends and their classic old-school tins."

Expanding on the retail introduction of Eat Happy Kitchen spice blends, three of the four varieties - BBQ Dust, Taco Dust and Ranch Dust - are also available at 18 Harmons Neighborhood Grocer locations throughout Utah.

"We're not just selling spices, we're selling a feeling," said Anna Vocino, Founder and CEO, Eat Happy Kitchen. "These tins are a wink to the past and a promise that what's inside is as clean and craveable as it gets. I want people to feel something when they reach for our blends, and now they will." Vocino pairs her spices with her best-selling cookbooks to build a devoted fan base looking for recipes to help them get healthy, get off sugar, and eat well in the process.

Redesigned Packaging with Nostalgia in Mind

While Eat Happy Kitchen's spice blends were originally offered direct-to-consumer in upcycled, sustainable food-grade biodegradable canisters, the company recognized an opportunity to redesign the packaging to better align with the brand and add a greater level of clarity around the product. "We want to be crystal clear about what these spices are when customers see them on store shelves," added Vocino. "These vintage-inspired spice tins are the most recognizable format to American buyers. When they see these tins, they know they're looking at spices." Vocino sought to redesign the packaging with a purpose and a mission: to evoke the emotional touchpoint of vintage spice tins while prioritizing clarity and sustainability. The new containers are now unmistakably Eat Happy: bold, joyful, and rooted in real ingredients.

Vocino is a bestselling cookbook author, sought-after voice actor, podcaster, and stand-up comic who has grown Eat Happy Kitchen from a passion project into a national brand with 12 SKUs across three categories: pasta sauces, spice blends, and its newest innovation, high-protein, filler-free Cheese Bites snacks.

Her loyal following of cookbook fans, podcast listeners, and early customers now own a stake in the company, thanks to a successful equity crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $675,000 from 400+ investors, proof that clean eating can be uncompromising and community-powered.

As a result, Eat Happy Kitchen's direct-to-consumer (D2C) business and retail store count is growing at an impressive rate:

Its pasta sauces tripled distribution in 2024, now stocked in over 1,100 stores, including Kroger banners like Ralphs, Fred Meyers, and QFC.

Cheese Bites launched this year, bringing clean-label crunch to the snack category.

The spice blend redesign and retail rollout mark the brand's expansion into a second retail product category, with more to come.

The retail introduction of Eat Happy Kitchen spice blends is the latest example of the company's significant growth path. In June, the company announced that its line of pasta sauces would be available at 650 Kroger-owned locations, more than doubling its national retail footprint. In August, Eat Happy Kitchen introduced Cheese Bites, its first entry into the snack food category.

About Eat Happy Kitchen

Eat Happy Kitchen is a woman-owned, premium food company founded by Anna Vocino, author of the bestselling Eat Happy series of cookbooks. Founded with the primary mission of making foods with the highest quality clean ingredients, always gluten-free, and with no added sugar, the company's products currently include a line of five SKUs of pasta sauces, four spice blends, and three varieties of high-protein Cheese Bites snacks. For more information about Eat Happy Kitchen, visit www.eathappykitchen.com.

Media contact:

Scott Merritt

(770) 778-4786

[email protected]

SOURCE Eat Happy Kitchen