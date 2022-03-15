Gem Returns as a Platinum Sponsor of 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

The CandE Awards Recognize Organizations That Deliver Exceptional Candidate Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced Gem , a talent engagement platform that helps companies attract, nurture, and hire top talent, has returned as a Platinum sponsor for this year's 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

Gem Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

"We're grateful for the continued support of Gem. They are committed to building talent acquisition solutions that simplify workflows and automate tasks so recruiting teams can better nurture relationships," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Gem also understands that a quality candidate experience makes all the difference in recruiting and hiring."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"At Gem, we're big believers that the ability to meet your hiring goals is directly tied to the strength of your candidate experience, which is why we're proud to support an organization like Talent Board. Their mission of helping the industry improve through data and benchmarking is well-aligned with ours, and we are delighted to return as a sponsor for the CandE awards again this year," said Gem CEO Steve Bartel.

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About Gem

Gem is a talent engagement platform that enables talent acquisition teams to attract and nurture top talent. It works alongside LinkedIn and other places that recruiters source, while integrating with Gmail, Outlook, and your ATS. Gem's customers are savvy recruiting teams from industry-leading companies — like Twilio, Robinhood, Lyft, and Cisco — who understand that getting the best talent in the market is key to maintaining their competitive advantage. With $148M in funding led by ICONIQ, Greylock, and Accel at a $1.2B valuation, Gem has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies at its scale. In the last year, the company tripled ARR, made Y Combinator's Top Companies list, and was recognized as a great place for career growth and diversity by Comparably.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Media Contact:

Kevin Grossman

831-419-6810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board