Gem Security Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake's Inaugural Cybersecurity Report

Powered by Snowflake, Gem's CDR platform enables customers to significantly reduce the time to detect, investigate, and contain multi-stage cloud attacks

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gem Security, the cloud detection and response (CDR) company, today announced that it has been recognized as "One to Watch" in the inaugural report, The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications, executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies leading Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications that are utilized by customers across the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem. Snowflake identified five technology categories that security teams may consider when building their cybersecurity strategy by analyzing usage patterns of all Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications as of July 2023. The extensive research shows how customers are adopting cybersecurity solutions that connect to their Snowflake security data lake and the increased need for an open-ecosystem architecture that enables secure data sharing. The report also showcases how cybersecurity applications that are Powered by Snowflake leverage the Data Cloud to build AI/ML features. The five categories include:

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Cloud Security

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)

Data Enrichment

Emerging Segments

Focusing on companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network or are Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of the categories that security teams need to be successful in protecting their organizations. This report highlights technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The Emerging Segments category only showcases "leaders" due to early adoption. Snowflake's report details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to achieve holistic visibility, drive data-driven decisions, and enable automation.

Gem's cloud-native and agentless platform helps Security Operations teams significantly reduce the time to detect, investigate, and contain cloud attacks across all major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP) and identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace).

Built on top of the Snowflake Data Cloud for scalability and cost-effectiveness, the platform programmatically ingests and correlates rich cloud telemetry across the entire cloud attack surface including identity, compute, data, networking, and serverless.

Customers can choose a turnkey approach in which they store their cloud telemetry in Gem's Snowflake instance – delivered as a Snowflake Managed Application – or they can store their data in their own private Snowflake security data lake, and connect to Gem's platform through the Snowflake connected application model. This makes it an ideal solution for regulated markets where data traceability and governance are required.

To help incident responders resolve cloud threats faster, Gem leverages Snowflake's elastic performance engine and data streaming service, Snowpipe Streaming, to run advanced behavioral analytics models specifically developed for the way the cloud operates. Gem's CDR platform uses the intelligence generated by these models to reduce alert noise, build context-aware investigation timelines, and recommend automated, pre-built actions to quickly contain attacks before they impact the business.

The Gem platform sends its alerts to existing SIEMs (Splunk, IBM QRadar, Microsoft Sentinel, etc.) and integrates out-of-the-box with other security tools including XDR, SOAR, ticketing, IAM, CSPM, and more. Organizations can typically reduce their cloud ingestion costs by 50 percent or more compared to sending cloud logs to traditional SIEMs, which were not designed to address the enormous scale and complexity of the cloud.

"The challenges facing security operations teams require new approaches and solutions with an emphasis on data and ML-based analytics," said Mario Duarte, Vice President of Security at Snowflake. "We selected Gem as a cybersecurity vendor to watch in cloud security because they're redefining security operations for the cloud era – with the Snowflake Data Cloud playing a foundational role in how Gem accelerates detection and response to help stop cloud attacks faster."

Gem worked closely with Snowflake experts to design the platform with an optimized balance of cost and performance. The Gem platform is now being used to help secure cloud operations for dozens of global organizations in diverse verticals including financial services, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and technology/software.

"Being recognized as one to watch in Snowflake's inaugural cybersecurity report is a testament to how we've developed a next-generation CDR platform that's purpose-built to address the massive scale and complexity of the cloud," said Ron Konigsberg, Gem Co-Founder and CTO. "We look forward to continuing to innovate with Snowflake to deliver a data-driven cybersecurity solution that helps our customers defend the modern multi-cloud infrastructures upon which their businesses depend."

Click here to read The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications report.

About Gem Security

Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor™ for the Modern Security Operations Center, Gem delivers an agentless Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) platform that significantly shortens the time to detect, investigate, and contain multi-stage cloud attacks across your entire cloud estate (AWS, Azure, GCP) and identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace).

Founded by SecOps experts with years of experience performing incident response for some of the most sophisticated cloud attacks in the world, Gem is funded by GGV Capital, Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), and Team8, with strategic investments by Cisco Investments and IBM Ventures. For more information, visit gem.security.

Media Contact

Phil Neray

[email protected]

347-753-8256

SOURCE Gem Security