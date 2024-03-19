Gem Shortlisted for "Best Use of AI in a Cloud Security Solution" in 2024 Cloud Security Awards

Gem recognized for how its platform leverages AI and machine learning to simplify and enhance efficiency of cloud threat detection and incident response

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gem Security , the cloud detection and response (CDR) company, today announced that it has been shortlisted in the category of " Best Use of AI in a Cloud Security Solution " for the 2024 Cloud Security Awards.

Gem's agentless platform simplifies cloud threat detection and incident response for multi-cloud environments (AWS, Azure, GCP, Okta, etc.) while enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of SecOps teams.

Gem AI provides plain-English analyses of everything that happened before, during, and after an alert. The AI summary also indicates whether the activity was done with malicious intent and provides recommendations on next steps and containment actions.

Built on a modern data lake architecture enabling it to continuously ingest, normalize, and correlate multiple layers of cloud telemetry – across the control, identity, compute, data, and network planes – Gem incorporates AI, machine learning, and built-in cloud expertise to drive critical capabilities such as:

Cloud-native user and entity behavioral analytics (cloud UEBA): Gem identifies threats using a novel combination of detection logic for the latest cloud-native TTPs, together with proprietary cloud UEBA algorithms to reduce alert noise. It works by continuously modeling the normal behavior of all cloud users, roles, and resources (instances, containers, buckets, network, etc.) in order to focus investigation and response only on truly suspicious and anomalous activities.

Gem identifies threats using a novel combination of detection logic for the latest cloud-native TTPs, together with proprietary cloud UEBA algorithms to reduce alert noise. It works by continuously modeling the normal behavior of all cloud users, roles, and resources (instances, containers, buckets, network, etc.) in order to focus investigation and response only on truly suspicious and anomalous activities. Automated alert triage and incident timelining : The Gem platform uses machine learning to build the complete story of a multi-stage attack in minutes – including answering key questions like "How did the adversaries get in?" and "What resources were compromised?" – compared to hours or days using manual approaches like combing through raw logs. This also helps simplify and accelerate preparation of SEC Form 8K disclosures, while reducing the need to recruit additional SecOps experts with multi-cloud expertise.

: The Gem platform uses machine learning to build the complete story of a multi-stage attack in minutes – including answering key questions like "How did the adversaries get in?" and "What resources were compromised?" – compared to hours or days using manual approaches like combing through raw logs. This also helps simplify and accelerate preparation of SEC Form 8K disclosures, while reducing the need to recruit additional SecOps experts with multi-cloud expertise. Recommendations to quickly stop attacks: The platform recommends and provides automated, cloud-native actions to mitigate attacks – such as deactivating access keys or isolating compromised instances – as well as capture and analyze cloud forensics with the click of a button.

The platform recommends and provides automated, cloud-native actions to mitigate attacks – such as deactivating access keys or isolating compromised instances – as well as capture and analyze cloud forensics with the click of a button. Generative AI summaries of incidents, including plain-English analyses of everything that happened before, during, and after an alert. The AI summary also indicates whether the activity was done with malicious intent and provides recommendations on next steps and containment actions that need to be taken.

Additionally, Gem integrates with existing SOC workflows and security stacks, including SIEM, SOAR, EDR/XDR, and CNAPP/CSPM tools.

"Legacy detection and response tools weren't designed for the scale and complexity of multi-cloud environments, while traditional shift-left tools weren't designed to help SecOps teams quickly investigate and mitigate active attacks," said Gem Security Co-Founder & CEO Arie Zilberstein. "Cloud adoption and complexity aren't going away – and adding more people isn't the answer. Gem addresses these challenges with a simple and automated approach that incorporates multi-cloud intelligence and expertise, enabling incident responders to better defend the cloud infrastructures upon which our businesses and the economies depend."

Now in its second year, The Cloud Security Awards program celebrates the latest innovations and advancements in cloud-based security solutions. Previous shortlist winners have included Dig, Noname Security, and Lacework.

Gem's recognition by the Cloud Security Awards is the latest of several examples of market recognition for the company's technology. Gem was also recognized by Gartner® as a Cool Vendor™ for the Modern Security Operations Center , as well as a Sample Vendor for Cloud Investigation and Response Automation (CIRA) in the Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security, 2023. Gem was also included in the Fortune Cyber 60 list of the fastest-growing companies in the cyber space, and as " One to Watch in Cloud Security" by Snowflake .

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2024 edition of The Cloud Security Awards . The number and quality of the submissions we received pay tribute to the continued importance of cloud security.

"The shortlisted applicants released today have made it through a tremendously competitive initial round of judging. They showcase outstanding cloud-based products and solutions that help organizations and individuals stay secure. The level of innovation demonstrated, and the desire to keep ahead of and mitigate cyber threats, really stood out and impressed our judges across these submissions."

About Gem Security

Gem delivers a cloud-native and agentless Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) platform that dramatically reduces the time to detect, investigate, and contain multi-stage cloud attacks across your entire cloud estate (AWS, Azure, GCP, Okta, etc.).

Backed by Cisco Investments, GGV Capital, IBM Ventures, Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), and Team8, Gem helps secure cloud operations for dozens of global organizations in diverse verticals including financial services, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and software/technology. For more information, visit gem.security or follow us on LinkedIn .

