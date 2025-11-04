GEM SLEEP Enhances Virtual Sleep Apnea Care with Smarter Tools for an Improved Patient Experience

GEM SLEEP strengthens its fully virtual sleep apnea platform with new remote patient

monitoring tool, simplified onboarding and more personalized coaching.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEM SLEEP, a provider of fully virtual sleep apnea care from at-home testing and diagnosis through treatment setup and ongoing support, announced a set of new product enhancements designed to further simplify the patient journey, improve treatment adherence and make high-quality sleep care even more accessible.

Key updates include:

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) software enhancements to improve patient CPAP outcomes and further personalize our robust coaching program

Simplified sign-up using existing credentials like Google

Faster appointment scheduling and insurance card uploads

A redesigned website for smoother navigation and patient education

"Every enhancement we make is guided by one goal — helping people sleep better and live healthier," said Brian Sauer, CEO at GEM SLEEP. "By combining cutting-edge digital tools with compassionate clinical care, we're making it easier than ever for patients to get diagnosed, start therapy and stay successful with treatment."

In the U.S., more than 30 million people live with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to the American Medical Association. Men are more likely to have it than women, and prevalence rises with age. Untreated OSA doesn't just mean loud nights and daytime grogginess, it significantly raises the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and early death, according to the American Heart Association. An estimated 80–90% of people with OSA never get diagnosed, according to the National Sleep Foundation, meaning millions struggle with poor sleep and serious health risks without knowing the cause.

Through the GEM SLEEP platform, patients can take a sleep quiz to assess their likelihood of OSA. If at risk, they schedule a short telehealth visit and purchase a home sleep test kit delivered to their home. After using the home sleep test for one night, results are securely uploaded to GEM's licensed clinicians, who provide a diagnosis and treatment plan for mild, moderate or severe OSA.

Treatment setup is fully virtual. Patients can complete a virtual mask fitting, verify insurance coverage and order their CPAP device online. Once the device is received, patients can join live coaching sessions for support. GEM's coaches track progress remotely, offering proactive outreach when issues arise, ensuring patients stay comfortable, compliant and confident in their therapy.

The remote monitoring enhancements enable continuous, data-driven care, reinforcing GEM SLEEP's industry-leading 70% adherence rate, compared to the 40–50% average in traditional clinics.

The streamlined account creation and scheduling experience further reduces barriers to care. Patients can now sign up with one click, upload insurance cards in seconds and book appointments that fit their schedule — all from their phone or laptop. End-to-end, the GEM SLEEP experience is significantly faster than what patients receive at a traditional sleep clinic.

"Our mission is to make better sleep and better health accessible to everyone," said Sauer. "These updates are all about helping people stay on track, feel better faster and take charge of their long-term health."

OSA occurs when the upper airway becomes partially or completely blocked during sleep, causing brief pauses (apnea) or shallow breathing. As the muscles of the throat, tongue and jaw relax, airflow is restricted, disrupting normal breathing patterns throughout the night. Common symptoms include loud or chronic snoring, gasping or choking during sleep, excessive daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, difficulty concentrating, irritability and restless or fragmented sleep.

GEM SLEEP is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and partners with major insurance carriers and employer benefit programs covering over 65 million Americans. The service provides clear, upfront pricing, accepts in-network insurance and offers HSA/FSA dollars or cash-pay options. For more information, visit https://www.mygemsleep.com.

About GEM SLEEP

GEM SLEEP is a virtual clinic transforming how people access care for sleep apnea, making it possible to get diagnosed and treated entirely from home. It provides a complete continuum of care—from at-home sleep testing and clinical diagnosis to tailored treatment plans, expert coaching and ongoing support—ensuring patients receive comprehensive, long-term sleep health solutions. Available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., the service is in-network with health plans covering over 65 million Americans and supports both insurance and employer-sponsored custom benefits programs. GEM SLEEP is a product of GEM Health; a company committed to improving access to specialty care through virtual-first solutions. For more information, visit https://www.mygemsleep.com.

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group (for GEM SLEEP)

Phone: (202) 805-2345

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GEM SLEEP