Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Is Compromising the Health of 30 Million Americans -- GEM SLEEP Launches Nationwide Campaign to Help People Sleep Better and Prevent Long-Term Health Risks

Just in time for New Year's resolutions, "A Wake-Up Call: Restoring Sleep. Reimagining Care." offers clear, actionable resources to help Americans recognize the signs of sleep apnea and take control of their health from home

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays around the corner and millions preparing 2026 health resolutions, GEM SLEEP, a provider of fully virtual sleep apnea care from at-home testing and diagnosis through treatment setup and ongoing support, today launches a national campaign to confront one of the most underdiagnosed health threats in the U.S.: obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Titled "A Wake-Up Call: Restoring Sleep. Reimagining Care.," the initiative aims to awaken public awareness around a condition affecting roughly 30 million Americans, most of whom don't even know they have it. OSA is a silent disruptor that drains energy, slows metabolism, strains the heart and clouds focus. It happens when the airway collapses repeatedly during sleep, causing dangerous drops in oxygen levels and multiple wake-ups that fragment rest night after night.

"OSA is the most common—and most treatable—sleep disorder," said Dr. Michael Howell, MD, chief medical officer of GEM SLEEP and professor of neurology at the University of Minnesota. "When diagnosed correctly, most patients experience life-changing improvement in their energy, mood and overall health in just weeks. The challenge isn't treatment. It's recognition. Too many people simply don't realize their poor sleep has a medical solution."

While sleep apnea can affect anyone, it is most common among men over age 40, individuals with obesity and post-menopausal women. Untreated, the condition quietly raises the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

GEM SLEEP's campaign is designed to reach people during the holidays as they begin thinking about their New Year's resolutions when motivation is high and many are asking themselves, "What am I going to do differently next year?" It features a new OSA Education Hub, a free, comprehensive, online resource that offers:

Basics: Understand what OSA is, its symptoms, and key risk factors.

Understand what OSA is, its symptoms, and key risk factors. Diagnosis: Learn how at-home testing compares to in-lab sleep studies.

Learn how at-home testing compares to in-lab sleep studies. Therapy: Explore evidence-based treatments, including therapy, mask selection and adherence support.

Explore evidence-based treatments, including therapy, mask selection and adherence support. Coaching: Discover how personalized coaching improves comfort and long-term therapy success.

Discover how personalized coaching improves comfort and long-term therapy success. FAQs: Access practical guidance on testing, insurance and lifestyle considerations.

Access practical guidance on testing, insurance and lifestyle considerations. Educational Articles: Read curated content for men, women and athletes.

"Untreated OSA affects every aspect of life, from cardiovascular and metabolic health to mood, memory and safety," said Brian Sauer, founder and CEO of GEM SLEEP. "Our mission at GEM SLEEP is to make sleep care accessible, convenient and empowering. Through this educational campaign, we're breaking down the barriers that prevent people from getting the care they need and showing how better sleep can transform health, performance and quality of life."

The GEM SLEEP OSA Education Hub is available today at https://www.mygemsleep.com/welcome-to-gem-sleep/.

About GEM SLEEP

GEM SLEEP is a virtual clinic transforming how people access care for sleep apnea, making it possible to get diagnosed and treated entirely from home. It provides a complete continuum of care—from at-home sleep testing and clinical diagnosis to tailored treatment plans, expert coaching and ongoing support—ensuring patients receive comprehensive, long-term sleep health solutions. Available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., the service is in-network with health plans covering over 65 million Americans and supports both insurance and employer-sponsored custom benefits programs. GEM SLEEP is a product of GEM Health; a company committed to improving access to specialty care through virtual-first solutions. For more information, visit https://www.mygemsleep.com.

Media Contact:

Brittni Borrero

Gabriel Marketing Group (for GEM SLEEP)

248-931-3418

[email protected]

SOURCE GEM SLEEP