GEM SLEEP Launches Employer Toolkit to Enhance Employee Awareness and Engagement of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEM SLEEP, the pioneering virtual sleep apnea clinic, today announced the release of its innovative Employer Toolkit designed to help companies effectively engage their workforce and raise awareness about the personal and professional impacts of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

With OSA affecting millions nationwide, many employees suffer silently, unaware of the profound consequences the condition has on their daily lives and work performance. GEM SLEEP's Employer Toolkit provides a strategic framework for organizations to address this critical health issue, fostering a healthier, more productive workplace.

Key Features of the Employer Toolkit:

Educational Resources: Comprehensive materials to educate employees about the symptoms, risks, and treatments of OSA.

Comprehensive materials to educate employees about the symptoms, risks, and treatments of OSA. Engagement Strategies: Proven methods to encourage employees to get tested and seek treatment, including communication templates and campaign ideas.

Proven methods to encourage employees to get tested and seek treatment, including communication templates and campaign ideas. Success Stories: Real-life examples and testimonials from individuals who have benefitted from treatment, highlighting the transformative impact on their professional and personal lives.

Real-life examples and testimonials from individuals who have benefitted from treatment, highlighting the transformative impact on their professional and personal lives. Access to Care: Streamlined connection to GEM SLEEP's cost effective, on-demand virtual sleep apnea clinic.

"Obstructive sleep apnea is more than just a sleep disorder; it's a significant health concern that can drastically affect an individual's quality of life and job performance," said Kellie Jax, Head of Sales at GEM SLEEP. "Our Employer Toolkit is designed to empower employers with the knowledge and tools they need to support their employees in identifying and treating OSA, ultimately leading to a healthier, more engaged workforce."

GEM SLEEP's virtual clinic model provides a seamless, accessible way for employees to receive diagnosis and treatment without the barriers often associated with traditional healthcare settings. GEM SLEEP is in-network with major health plans, providing employers and their employees with a cost-effective, covered benefit that is just a click away.

Employees may already have access to GEM SLEEP through their company's health plan offerings. To learn how to leverage the Employer Toolkit for your employees, or to learn more about how GEM could support your organization, please contact our Head of Sales, Kellie Jax at [email protected].

About GEM: GEM HEALTH helps people live healthier, happier lives by addressing their specialty conditions end to end. GEM HEALTH removes the frustration of not knowing where to start or the next steps when navigating a new condition. GEM's first product, GEM SLEEP, helps the estimated 30 million people with obstructive sleep apnea find relief. GEM provides a simple guided experience through diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing support, reducing the time to relief from months to weeks. GEM SLEEP treats patients in all 50 states + DC and is actively expanding reimbursement options through health plans and employers to ensure broad access to care. To learn more about GEM HEALTH's approach to obstructive sleep apnea, visit www.mygemsleep.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Sarah Chiapetta, Head of Product, [email protected]

SOURCE GEM HEALTH