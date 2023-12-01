Gem Sponsors Black Hat Webinar with Fortune 500 Security Leader on Multi-Cloud Detection and Incident Response

Security experts will describe new approaches for reducing MTTR in modern multi-cloud environments (AWS, Azure, GCP)

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gem Security , the cloud detection and response (CDR) company, today announced that it is sponsoring a free Black Hat webinar on the topic of "Multi-Cloud Detection and Incident Response: Practical Lessons from a F500 Security Leader."

Led by Andrew Tabona, SVP of Cyber Threat Management & Incident Response for a well-known F500 financial services firm with operations in more than 40 countries, the webinar will describe new approaches for reducing Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) in modern multi-cloud environments (AWS, Azure, GCP).

Black Hat Webinars

The Dark Side of the Cloud: How the Cloud Makes Life Easier for Attackers

While the cloud enables greater business agility and innovation, the "dark side" of the cloud is that it also makes it easier for attackers to breach the critical infrastructure upon which our businesses depend.

Leveraging the cloud's centralized control plane, attackers can now programmatically execute multi-step attack chains including discovering resources, escalating privileges, and accessing sensitive data. Plus, the richness of cloud services creates endless opportunities and multiple attack paths for adversaries, many of which are specific to each cloud provider.

Scale and Complexity Challenges

For incident responders, modern multi-cloud infrastructures bring increased complexity, massive scale, and accelerated rates of change, along with the need for new and specialized skills which are in short supply.

Register for this educational webinar to learn:

Why new approaches to log ingestion, detection engineering, noise reduction, and investigation are required for the cloud.

How to define playbooks and cross-functional processes enabling IR teams to quickly contain incidents and contain threats before they impact your business.

Why Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM ) alone is not enough to prevent breaches.

Andrew will be joined by Ron Konigsberg, CTO and Co-Founder of Gem, who will describe the architecture and give a technical demo of Gem's platform for cloud investigation and response automation (CIRA) and cloud detection and response (CDR).

WHAT: Educational webinar on new ways to address detection and incident response in the cloud.

WHO: Andrew Tabona, SVP of Cyber Threat Management & Incident Response, Fortune 500 Financial Services Firm and Ron Konigsberg, CTO & Co-Founder of Gem.

WHEN: December 12, 2023, at 11am ET

REGISTER: Black Hat website

Speaker Bios

Andrew Tabona, SVP of Cyber Threat Management & Incident Response, Fortune 500 Financial Services Firm

Andrew is a cybersecurity leader with oversight of the Cyber Incident Response, Threat Intelligence, and Red Team functions at a global Fortune 500 company, where he's been for the past 10+ years. During a 20+ year career in the financial services and software industries, Andrew has held various technical roles within the areas of digital forensics, e-discovery, cyber investigations, technical support, and technical writing. Andrew holds an MSc in Computer Forensics and E-Discovery, a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science, as well as multiple industry certifications including CISSP, GISP, GCIH, GCFE, GCFA, and GCLD.

Ron Konigsberg, CTO & Co-Founder, Gem Security

Ron leads technology, innovation, and engineering at Gem Security, the cloud detection and incident response company. Prior to Gem, he was Chief Architect and Chief Growth Officer at Singular, a cloud-native data analytics company. Ron started his career as a software developer and team leader in the cyber division of the 8200 unit of the IDF. Ron holds an MSc in Computer Science and Machine Learning from Bar-Ilan University and a BSc in Computer Science from the College of Management Academic Studies, where he graduated with honors.

About Gem Security

Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor™ for the Modern Security Operations Center, Gem delivers a cloud-native and agentless Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) platform that significantly shortens the time to detect, investigate, and contain multi-stage cloud attacks across your entire cloud attack surface, including major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.) and identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, etc.).

Founded by SecOps experts with years of experience performing incident response for some of the most sophisticated cloud attacks in the world, Gem is funded by GGV Capital, Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), and Team8, with strategic investments by Cisco Investments and IBM Ventures. For more information, visit gem.security .

Media Contact

Phil Neray

[email protected]

347-753-8256

SOURCE Gem Security