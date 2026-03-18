Gemba - Fastest Time to Market Embedded Payments Company - Named in the 2026 Sifted Leaderboard for the UK & Ireland: 100 Fastest Growing Companies

The Invisible Infrastructure Revolution: Gemba's Ascension in the 2026 Sifted 100 and the Paradigm Shift in Embedded Finance

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The European financial technology sector has definitively entered a structural inflection point. After a decade characterized by a proliferation of consumer-facing neobanks competing fiercely for primary retail account status, the locus of value creation has pivoted sharply toward the foundational infrastructure that powers the broader digital economy. As the industry prioritizes capital efficiency and sustainable revenue, the market's new hierarchy is crystallizing.

100 Fastest Growing Startups in the UK & Ireland in 2026

Today, it is a profound privilege to announce that Gemba has been officially recognized in the 2026 Sifted 100: UK & Ireland Leaderboard. Backed by the Financial Times, this rigorous index forensically identifies the region's fastest-growing startups based entirely on pure, audited revenue growth over the past three consecutive financial years.

Our inclusion among the region's most ambitious scaling companies is a powerful validation of a paradigm we call "invisible banking".

The End of the Financial Fortress

For decades, the global financial industry operated as an impenetrable fortress, heavily guarded by regulatory moats and legacy technological debt. If a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, digital marketplace, or non-financial enterprise wished to embed financial utility—such as issuing branded payment cards or providing cross-border business accounts—the barriers to entry were astronomically prohibitive. It demanded years of exhaustive regulatory navigation and the deployment of immense upfront capital reserves.

Gemba was founded to dismantle this fortress. We have engineered a highly sophisticated infrastructure layer that fundamentally alters how non-financial entities access and monetize payment networks. By entirely abstracting the immense complexities of regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring, and core banking technology, our platform allows any technology company to deploy fully branded banking applications seamlessly.

The end consumer interacts exclusively with the trusted brand interface of the software provider, remaining completely unaware that Gemba's heavily regulated, robust financial plumbing is silently processing transactions and safeguarding funds in the background.

The Seven-Minute Deployment Standard

The most striking technological achievement propelling our hyper-growth—and a metric that fundamentally disrupts traditional enterprise software procurement—is our unprecedented deployment velocity. We have engineered the capability for global technology companies to launch fully operational, white-labeled banking infrastructure in under seven minutes.

Historically, integrating banking rails required a minimum of 12 to 18 months of intensive software development, rigorous security auditing, and protracted partner negotiations. By compressing this multi-year timeline into a seven-minute automated provisioning sequence—accessible directly via major enterprise cloud marketplaces—we have completely altered the risk-reward calculus for digital platforms. This extreme velocity ensures that founders and product teams bypass the treacherous developmental "valley of death" and transition immediately to product launch and sustainable revenue generation.

A Maturing Ecosystem

The 2026 iteration of the Sifted leaderboard reflects a survivor's cohort that has navigated an intensely volatile macroeconomic cycle. Companies that exhibit multi-year compound annual growth rates high enough to qualify have done so by achieving undeniable product-market fit. The market no longer rewards user acquisition metrics devoid of monetization strategies; it demands deep operational integration and measurable financial utility.

Our inclusion in this prestigious index is a testament to the relentless dedication of the entire Gemba team, and the profound trust placed in us by our enterprise partners who leverage our infrastructure daily. It reflects a multi-trillion-dollar migration rapidly rendering traditional banking silos obsolete, replaced by our frictionless, API-driven paradigm.

Gemba is a UK FinTech providing 100% digital payment accounts for SMEs. Their "invisible banking" infrastructure enables tech firms to deploy fully compliant, white-labeled financial services in under seven minutes.

Website: https://ge.mba

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SOURCE Gemba Finance Ltd.