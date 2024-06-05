GEMI Announces Creation of "Building a Scope 3 Program, A GEMI Quick Guide"

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Environmental Management Initiative (GEMI), an organization that has for over 30 years provided a forum for cross-sector companies and associations to work collaboratively and effectively to address Environment, Health & Safety and Sustainability management solutions, announced today the development of "Building a Scope 3 Program, A GEMI Quick Guide."

"The decarbonization of business operations is a major focus of companies committed to environmental sustainability, and in order to meet objectives that have been set by responsible companies, you can't meet those goals without addressing the carbon emissions of suppliers within our value chains," said Becky Hensley, GEMI Co-Chair, and Senior Manager, Sustainability, CSX. She continued: "This quick guide is intended as a guidance and solutions document, it is not prescriptive on what or how a company should address Scope 3 issues, but it outlines a Framework for a Scope 3 Program, addresses key governance issues, and empowers and supports companies, wherever they are in their sustainability journey."

Brooke Wynn, GEMI Co-Chair, and Senior Director, Sustainability, Smithfield Foods, added, "The GEMI Scope 3 Quick Guide outlines a Nine Step process that can help companies create their own Scope 3 decarbonization program." She continued, "Addressing carbon reductions strategies within a company's supply chain and value chain is hard work, but we recognize the importance of disclosing, reducing, and be transparent about carbon emissions." "This tool, and the insights, case studies and reference materials, including GEMI's Scope 3 Engagement Matrix https://gemi.org/download/3065/ located in Appendix A, and Progress Through Action – Decarbonizing the Value Chain in Appendix B, recognize the important role that collaborations, both internal and external, play in a successful Scope 3 decarbonization strategies," she added.

"I want to recognize and thank the members of GEMI's Scope 3 Work Group that developed this GEMI Quick Guide, and the case studies, and to acknowledge and thank Natalie Pryde, Founder and CEO, PrydESGroup, for the expertise, leadership and guidance that she provided in the development of this new tool," said Steve Hellem, Executive Director, GEMI. He continued, "GEMI has always been an organization committed to EH&S and Environmental Sustainability leadership and supporting companies and organizations as they work collaboratively to develop and implement solutions to the challenges faced by our member companies and organizations. This new Quick Guide adds to the library of Tools and Quick Guides that have been developed since GEMI's founding in 1992."

For over 30 years, GEMI has captured the vision and experience of corporate EH&S and environmental sustainability leaders through the development of a wide range of tools and deliverables designed to help companies improve the environment and provide business value. Present members of GEMI and its Work Groups include: American Chemistry Council; Bristow Group Inc.; ConocoPhillips; CSX; FedEx; FMI – The Food Industry Association; Gannett Fleming; Nexus Circular; Plastics Industry Association; SEE; SLB; Smithfield Foods; The Fertilizer Institute; Tyson Foods; Verdesian; and, Woodard & Curran.

For more information about GEMI please visit GEMI's website at www.gemi.org

For More Information Contact:

Steve Hellem (202) 441-0942

SOURCE GEMI