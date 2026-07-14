Gemini Health Partners Signals New Oncology RCM Model Wins with Over $180M in Processed Claims

The clinician-led, US-based newcomer partners with hospitals and clinics to secure revenue for cutting-edge oncology, radiology, and urology care.

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-enabled revenue cycle management group Gemini Health Partners (Gemini RCM, LLC) has announced a major growth milestone, processing over $180 million in specialized medical claims and prior authorizations since its October 2025 launch.

As a nimble, US-based newcomer, Gemini is rapidly capturing market share by offering a highly bespoke, clinically led alternative to mass-market billing vendors. The firm actively partners with hospitals and freestanding clinics dedicated to delivering cutting-edge patient care across Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Radiology, and Urology, with immediate plans to expand into surgical specialties, starting with Orthopedics.

Gemini's specialized workflows are engineered to optimize charge capture and conquer complex payer rules for advanced clinical modalities, including complex medical oncology infusions and immunotherapies, all radiation therapy delivery methods, next-generation diagnostic radiotracers, and emerging theranostics and targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies such as Pluvicto and Xofigo.

"We are a service company first and a technology company second," said CEO Christopher Gonzalez. "Pure automation fails when facing complex payer rules for advanced, life-saving therapies. By keeping highly trained human specialists actively in the loop alongside our advanced software, we maximize efficiency and accuracy, capturing the vital data crumbs required to prevent revenue leakage and secure full reimbursement."

Christopher Gonzalez, a Radiation Oncology clinician by training, previously co-founded Apollo Healthcare in 2019, leading the company through a successful acquisition and newswire exit in 2022.

"Processing $180 million in our first nine months signals that specialty practices want a domestic, high-touch operational partner built for the modern denial landscape, driving down Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and accelerating cash flow," Gonzalez added.

About Gemini Health Partners Gemini Health Partners is an elite, tech-enabled RCM company operating hubs in Houston, Jacksonville, and Nashville. Dedicated to a service-first philosophy, Gemini combines advanced software with highly trained human experts to deliver bespoke billing, denial management, and prior authorizations across Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Radiology, Urology, and Orthopedics.

Learn more at geminihealthpartners.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Gemini Health Partners