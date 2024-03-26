GEMINI LEGAL ACCOMMODATES LOCAL EMPLOYEES; MOVES CIVIL-LAW-BASED SERVICES HUB TO SALINAS

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Legal Support, Inc., a privately-owned, technology-focused, legal products and services company, today announced that the hub of their civil-law-focused services and operations has moved from Monterey to Salinas to better accommodate the company's local employees.

Sayler Legal, a Gemini Legal Support, Inc. Company Gemini-Sayler's new civil ops hub in Salinas, Calif.

The new Salinas location saves, on average, 1.5 commute hours per day for each local employee. The 2,900-square-foot office located at 450 Lincoln Avenue, is significantly larger than the former location, and has offices, workstations, conference facilities, records storage and IT equipment used to scan and process documents.

The Salinas location is one of three Gemini Legal offices. The company also leases office space in West Covina, Calif., for employees local to Southern California. In December of last year, Gemini Legal purchased commercial office property in Rocklin, Calif., to house the growing company's headquarters and central operations.

"All of our employees in Monterey County live much closer to Salinas, which drove our decision to move once our existing lease expired," said Tony Daugherty, president at Gemini Legal. "We have a decades-long affiliation with the stunning Monterey area and appreciate its community and support of local businesses, and our affinity for the area remains."

The move to Salinas will have no foreseeable impact on the company's clients, which include law firms in areas of workers' compensation and civil law. Employees in the Salinas office provide court services, process serving, records retrieval, service of process and other legal services.

ABOUT GEMINI LEGAL

Gemini Legal Support, Inc., founded in 2004, develops and provides legal products and services, and applies experience and integrity to enhance justice for law firms. Gemini Legal Support's electronic court filing, and document management system have become the industry standard. The company is headquartered in Rocklin, Calif., with sales teams operating throughout the state. For more information visit gemini.legal or call 877.739.7481.

