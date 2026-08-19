Gemma di Luna Prosecco Brings the Spirit of Italy's Ferragosto into Fall

Gemma di Luna Prosecco captures the essence of Ferragosto, making it easy to bring the relaxed elegance of an Italian summer holiday into your fall activities. Whether it's an apple orchard picnic, an outdoor concert under the stars or a cozy movie night at home, Gemma di Luna Prosecco brings a touch of Italian sparkle to the season. For a fall-inspired spritz, mix with pear nectar, elderflower liqueur and seltzer.

"Ferragosto reminds us that some of life's best moments come from slowing down and enjoying time together," says Lisa Schuster, National Marketing Director for Enovation Brands, exclusive U.S. importer of Gemma di Luna. "Even as fall schedules fill up, Gemma di Luna Prosecco makes it easy to bring that spirit into everyday occasions. Whether you're gathering with friends or enjoying a quiet evening at home, any moment can become a #GemmaMoment."

Gemma di Luna Prosecco DOC is available nationwide, in a 750ml bottle and a new 187ml three-pack, perfect for single servings and easy to bring along to backyard gatherings, picnics, outdoor concerts, movie nights, and any spontaneous #GemmaMoment.

About Gemma di Luna : "The Italian Luxury Collection"

Rooted in Italian heritage, Gemma di Luna was created to elevate Italy's signature sparkling wine from ordinary to extraordinary while delivering exceptional quality at an accessible price point. The brand inspires consumers to transform everyday occasions into memorable moments.

Bright and supple, Gemma di Luna Prosecco DOC is made from 100% Glera grapes. The wine is pale straw yellow, with aromas of white flowers, lemon peel, and peach, and a finish which reveals lemon curd, honey butter, and mineral notes. Ideal as an aperitif, it pairs well with appetizers, charcuterie boards, seafood, cheese courses, and desserts. It is 10.5% ABV, and SRPs are $16.99/750ml and $19.99/187ml three-pack. Please share your #GemmaMoment @gemmadiluna.

About Enovation Brands , Inc.

Enovation Brands, Inc. is the exclusive U.S. importer of Gemma di Luna, VOGA Italia, Ca' Montini, Luna Di Luna, Alberto Nani, She's Always Rosé, Poggio del Concone, and Ronco di Sassi, among others. The company is known for its innovative approach to the products it brings to market, as well as its unwavering commitment to delivering quality products at exceptional value. The company is headed by brothers Giovanni and Alberto Pecora, who prior to Enovation Brands launched Luna Di Luna, which is credited for de-mystifying the casual wine experience for consumers.

About Italian Wine Brands, S.p.A.

Italian Wine Brands, S.p.A. (IWB) is Italy's largest private wine group and the first to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. Founded in 2015, IWB produces quality wines from Italy's most renowned regions, bringing the country's rich winemaking heritage to consumers worldwide. The world's leading producer of Prosecco by volume, IWB delivered 160 million bottles from its portfolio of more than 70 proprietary brands and private labels to 95 countries across five continents in 2025. Enovation Brands joined the IWB family in 2022, expanding the company's presence in the U.S.

Regulation (EU) No. 2021/2115 – Wine CMO – Promotion of Wine in Third Countries – National Project ID 03, 2025/2026 Campaign

More information, hi-res images, samples, and interviews available upon request.

Please drink responsibly.

SOURCE Enovation Brands, Inc.