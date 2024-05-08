Gemoo Launched CapUp to Make Viral Videos for Tiktok, Instagram, and YouTube easily and Instantly

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemoo Inc., the developer of FocuSee , proudly announces the launch of CapUp , an innovative AI caption generator designed to save editing time and effort for content creators, and help them easily create viral shorts like top content creators to boost their TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube growth and monetization 10x faster.

Make Viral Videos for Tiktok, Instagram, and YouTube easily and Instantly

Bridging the gap between professional editing and the viral potential of social media, CapUp offers dynamic captions, sophisticated zoom effects, an array of emojis, and tailored sound and visual effects. The application's intelligent automation processes ensure creators' outputs are not only captivating but also aligned with the latest trends, effortlessly.

"We understand how disappointing it could be when pouring hearts and time into creating a video, but it doesn't go viral as expected," said Chloé Yang, co-founder of Gemoo. "CapUp was built to help content creators turn short videos into viral ones within minutes. With dynamic captions and effects, CapUp aims to empower content creators to make a strong impact."

Feature Highlights of CapUp:

AI-Powered Captions: CapUp generates accurate dynamic captions with emojis in a flash using advanced AI. Now it supports 12 languages. Trendy Influencer-Style Templates: Users can select from trendy templates and apply it to their own videos in a click. It's also easy to customize caption fonts, highlight colors, emojis, and effects to better fit different styles. Auto Zoom for Highlights: CapUp's AI analyzes the captions and adds magic zoom effects to highlight key points. Amplify the visual impact and increase view duration. Eye-Catching Intro Effect: CapUp automatically adds the same attention-grabbing zoom and sound effect used by the top creator. Help users hook more audience in the first 3 seconds. Popular Sound & Visual Effects: CapUp takes videos to the next level with popular sound and visual effects. Various Interesting Emojis: Spice up the video a bit more with interesting emojis. The perfect emojis will match the captions automatically, and users can add a specific emoji as they prefer. Custom Video Covers: CapUp allows users to choose the most striking moments from the video or upload stunning photos as the thumbnail. Make videos stand out with eye-catching video covers.

Learn more about CapUp or give it a try now: https://gemoo.com/capup/

Compatibility and Price

CapUp is a web app that works on both Windows and macOS, and is free to generate 10 videos per month. Premium plans start from $12.99/month. Check more pricing plans at: https://gemoo.com/capup/pricing.htm

About Gemoo

Gemoo is an innovative team on a mission to let everyone enjoy a fun, creative, and limitless experience of video creating, editing, and sharing. For more information: https://gemoo.com/

SOURCE Gemoo