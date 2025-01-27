Gemspring Capital Announces Sale of OPEXUS

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management, LLC ("Gemspring"), a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of OPEXUS, a leading provider of government process management software, to an affiliate of Thoma Bravo. As part of the transaction, OPEXUS will merge with Casepoint, an industry leader in data discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and data compliance. Gemspring will retain a minority position in the newly combined company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1998 and backed by Gemspring in 2021, OPEXUS is recognized as a leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software, with over three decades of experience supporting public institutions. Its solutions help customers digitize complex government processes, approvals, and reporting, modernizing their ability to respond to rapidly growing and increasingly challenging requests while adhering to the highest privacy and security standards. OPEXUS empowers over 200 public sector customers and 100,000 government users with purpose-built technology and a product suite tailored to the unique needs of government agencies.

During Gemspring's ownership, OPEXUS achieved significant milestones, including expanding its customer base, enhancing its product offerings, and solidifying its leadership position in the GovTech sector. The strategic merger with Casepoint will establish a more comprehensive and innovative process management and discovery platform for government and commercial customers.

"Gemspring has been an invaluable partner to OPEXUS, helping us scale our offerings and strengthen our market position," said OPEXUS CEO Howard Langsam. "We're excited to join forces with Casepoint and continue delivering innovative solutions to our customers."

"Working alongside the OPEXUS team during this period of significant growth and transformation has been an exciting journey," said Aron Grossman, Managing Director at Gemspring. "We look forward to supporting the newly combined business and partnering with management and Thoma Bravo in the next chapter of growth and innovation."

About OPEXUS

OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments' middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee & labor. Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., OPEXUS works with more than 200 public institutions in the US and Canada.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.8 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $1 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

