Gemspring Capital Closes Its Second Growth Solutions Fund at $1.1 Billion

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management, LLC ("Gemspring"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today the closing of Gemspring Growth Solutions II ("GGS II" or the "Fund") with $1.1 billion of capital commitments. The Fund was oversubscribed and reached its hard cap in its first and final close after approximately three months in the market. GGS II builds on the success of its predecessor, Gemspring Growth Solutions I, a $400 million fund raised in 2022, and continues Gemspring's strategy of non-control and growth capital investments in middle-market businesses.

Commitments to GGS II came from a global, diversified investor base that includes leading pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, asset management firms, and other financial institutions. In line with prior funds, the Gemspring team also made a substantial commitment, representing the largest single investment in the Fund.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming support from both existing and new limited partners," said Bret Wiener, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gemspring. "Their commitment underscores the rising demand for flexible capital solutions that GGS II is designed to meet at scale."

Since its founding in 2015, Gemspring has grown to a team of 75 professionals and has completed 128 acquisitions across its buyout and growth solutions strategies.

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel in the formation of the Fund.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.0 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: Jack Tucker, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital