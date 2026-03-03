Gemspring Capital Invests in Aeromed Group

WESTPORT, Conn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management, LP ("Gemspring") is pleased to announce that an affiliate has made a strategic minority investment in Aeromed Group LLC ("Aeromed" or the "Company"). The investment supports Aeromed's recent acquisitions of HITEK Electronic Materials Ltd., NorcaTec LLC, and Kit Pack Company, Inc., further enhancing the Company's technical capabilities and expanding its global footprint. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Aeromed Group is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain solutions to the global aerospace and defense industry. The Company delivers advanced inventory management, detailed forecasting, and custom kitting solutions designed to support mission-critical operations. The acquisitions add more than 150 employees to the Aeromed team and expand the Company's capabilities across advanced electronic materials, legacy platform sustainment, and international logistics. Following the transactions, Aeromed will serve customers in more than 70 countries, with an enhanced European presence through Aeromed International.

Bob Spence, CEO of Aeromed, commented, "Gemspring took the time to deeply understand our business, our people, and our strategic vision. Their thoughtful approach and extensive resources gave us strong confidence in the partnership. We are excited to work together as we continue executing on our growth plans."

"Aeromed is a high-quality business with a differentiated value proposition serving OEMs and MROs across global commercial and defense markets," said Jay Reynolds, Managing Director at Gemspring. "The Company's commitment to quality and compliance positions it well for sustained growth. We look forward to partnering with Bob and his team to build on Aeromed's impressive track record and accelerate its next phase as a leading global aerospace and defense supply chain platform."

About Aeromed Group

Aeromed Group delivers supply chain solutions to the global aerospace and defense industry, supporting OEMs and MRO companies across both commercial and defense sectors worldwide. With a focus on quality, reliability, and collaboration, Aeromed provides advanced inventory management, detailed forecasting, and custom kitting tailored to mission-critical needs. Aeromed partners with highly specialized businesses to drive commercial results and support defense forces worldwide. For more information, visit www.aeromedgroup.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: Jay Reynolds, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital