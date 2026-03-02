Gemspring Capital Increases Investment in Sitemetric to Accelerate Growth; Rich Riley Appointed CEO

HOUSTON and WESTPORT, Conn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitemetric, a leading provider of construction site security, access, and workforce technology and services, announced today an additional investment from an affiliate of Gemspring Capital and the appointment of Rich Riley as Chief Executive Officer. The investment and leadership appointment underscore Gemspring's continued confidence in Sitemetric's platform and the company's ability to meet accelerating demand across the data center and broader construction markets.

Sitemetric provides a connected platform supporting construction site security, access, and workforce management across complex projects nationwide. The company works with leading general contractors and data center owners to deliver integrated access control, badging, safety, and real-time visibility solutions that enhance security, mitigate risk, and improve operational performance.

"Sitemetric has established itself as the trusted partner for some of the most sophisticated owners and contractors in the country," said Mr. Riley. "The company's mission-critical platform, national footprint, and service-driven model create a strong foundation for continued expansion. I look forward to partnering with the team to build on that momentum."

Mr. Riley brings extensive experience scaling technology-enabled businesses. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Shazam Entertainment Ltd., which was acquired by Apple Inc., and held senior leadership roles at Yahoo!. Most recently, he served as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Origin Materials, a sustainable materials technology company.

Mr. Riley joins a company that co-founders Brian Thomas and Patrick Thomas have grown into the leader in connected jobsite security and workforce management for complex construction environments. Brian Thomas will continue as a member of the Board of Directors and Strategic Advisor, working closely with Mr. Riley to ensure continuity and execution of Sitemetric's long-term vision. Patrick Thomas will continue to provide strategic counsel to the business he helped build and scale.

"Brian and Patrick built a category-defining company with a differentiated platform, outstanding execution, and a reputation for service excellence," said D.J. Andrzejewski, Managing Director at Gemspring Capital. "Our additional investment and Rich's appointment position the company well for its next phase of development. We couldn't be more excited about what's ahead."

The additional capital will support continued product innovation, geographic expansion, and further investment in service capabilities as the company scales to meet growing demand.

About Sitemetric

Sitemetric turns technology into services that transform how the world is built. As an industry-leading connected jobsite and workforce platform, Sitemetric delivers solutions that enhance safety, security, and overall project and enterprise success. The platform supports owners, general contractors, subcontractors, and workers with tools such as smart badging, digital onboarding, emergency mustering, integrated turnstiles, real-time location systems, mass communication, reporting, and more. Highly scalable and flexible, Sitemetric allows customers to adopt individual offerings or combine them to maximize value for specific projects and across their enterprises. Today, thousands of companies, including many of the nation's most forward-leaning owners and contractors, rely on Sitemetric. Together, we are leading the change in how the world is built. For more information, visit www.sitemetric.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: D.J. Andrzejewski, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital