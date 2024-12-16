Gemspring Capital Invests in Telna

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management, LLC ("Gemspring"), a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has made a strategic investment in Telna Inc. ("Telna"). As a leader in eSIM connectivity solutions, Telna enables mobile devices to seamlessly transition between carrier networks, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards and providing enhanced global connectivity.

Telna, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, offers an innovative software management platform and a robust data connectivity network that integrates with over 800 telecom carriers globally. Telna's solutions deliver reliable connectivity for both the consumer roaming and enterprise IoT sectors, leveraging eSIM technology for global mobile network access. Gemspring's investment will enable Telna to accelerate product development and expand its international footprint.

Gregory Gundelfinger, CEO of Telna, commented: "I am thrilled to partner with the Gemspring team and believe that their expertise, knowledge of our space, and network of advisors will help us continue scaling the business. The eSIM market is growing at an unprecedented pace, driven by the shift from physical SIMs to software-defined SIMs in mobile devices. We look forward to enhancing our product offerings and deepening our value proposition for customers."

Michael Fan, Principal at Gemspring, remarked: "Telna has established itself as a technology leader in the rapidly expanding eSIM market. Its innovative solutions deliver significant ROI for enterprises worldwide, meeting the growing demand for robust network connectivity with a purpose-built eSIM management platform. We are excited to partner with the Telna team to further enhance its market leadership through organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

About Telna

Telna is a leading global provider of eSIM management software and connectivity solutions for enterprises globally. The company's solutions enable customers within consumer roaming and IoT to facilitate rapid mobile connectivity. Founded in 2012, Telna is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has over 100 employees globally. For more information, visit www.telna.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.8 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $1 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Michael Fan, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital