Gemspring Capital Appoints Aron Grossman and Zubin Malkani as Co-Heads of Investments

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, announced today the appointment of Aron Grossman and Zubin Malkani as Co-Heads of Investments. In this role, they will continue to source, execute, and oversee investments while also assuming broader leadership responsibilities across the firm's investing platform.

Mr. Grossman joined Gemspring in 2017 and brings 18 years of experience across private equity and operating roles. Mr. Malkani joined Gemspring in 2022 and brings 16 years of private equity experience.

"We have built a distinctive, scalable platform that is well positioned for continued growth," said Bret Wiener, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gemspring. "Aron and Zubin are proven investors and leaders, and I'm excited to partner with them as we continue to expand the firm's capabilities while preserving the entrepreneurial culture and investor-first mindset that define Gemspring."

In a joint statement, Mr. Grossman and Mr. Malkani said: "We are looking forward to taking on these expanded roles and are grateful for the trust Bret and the broader team have placed in us. Gemspring has built a strong foundation and a culture centered on ownership, collaboration, and execution. We look forward to helping lead the firm's investing efforts and continuing to partner with management teams to transform and build great businesses."

Founded in 2015, Gemspring Capital is a private equity firm focused on providing capital and strategic support to growth companies in the middle market. The firm targets companies with up to $2.0 billion in revenue across the business services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, and specialty manufacturing sectors.

