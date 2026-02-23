Gemtek Unveils Wi-Fi 8 Vision at MWC 2026, Advancing Intelligent, AI-Driven Connectivity

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemtek today unveiled its next-generation broadband strategy centered on Wi-Fi 8, positioning the new standard as a foundational technology for AI-driven, service-oriented networks. The announcement underscores Gemtek's commitment to supporting service providers as the industry transitions from bandwidth-focused connectivity to intelligent, experience-driven networking.

Under the theme "From Speed to Intelligence," Gemtek demonstrated the integration of Wi-Fi 8, WoMT (Wi-Fi over mmWave Technology), Edge AI, and the AI OSM (Open Standard Module) platform. Together, these technologies transform broadband infrastructure into an intelligent network platform capable of real-time awareness, adaptive optimization, and service enablement for operators and enterprises.

Gemtek's Wi-Fi 8 solutions deliver deterministic low latency, carrier-grade reliability, multi-AP coordination, and AI-assisted optimization, enabling support for immersive applications, real-time AI interaction, and large-scale residential and enterprise deployments.

To address growing global demand for cost-efficient, high-capacity Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Gemtek introduced its WoMT solution, which extends Wi-Fi 7 baseband technology into the 5G FR2 mmWave spectrum, enabling multi-gigabit throughput while alleviating congestion in the FR1 spectrum. In addition, WoMT serves as a cost-effective alternative for cellular tower backhaul deployments.

At the network edge, Gemtek's AI Gateways and Routers embed AI compute capabilities directly into customer premises equipment (CPE), enabling low-latency, on-device AI services, enhanced data privacy, and reduced dependency on centralized cloud resources. Through the deep integration of Wi-Fi 8, WoMT, Edge AI, and AI OSM, Gemtek enables service providers to evolve from traditional connectivity providers into AI service enablers, accelerating the industry's shift toward intelligent, scalable, and service-centric broadband networks.

Gemtek cordially invites industry partners, customers, and media representatives to visit MWC 2026, Hall 5, Stand E11, to experience firsthand its next-generation Wi-Fi 8 and AI-powered intelligent connectivity solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917993/MWC_2026_Invitation.jpg