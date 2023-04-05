Gen 3 Series Microinverters from TSUN Get the Polish Certificate, Adding Another Important Step to the Globalization Process

SUZHOU, China, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TSUN, a leading provider of professional solar solutions, has successfully obtained the Intertek Poland grid connection certification for its Gen3 series microinverters. This is a significant milestone for TSUN's global expansion strategy in Europe, following the successful entry of its TSUN TITAN series microinverters into the Polish market.

Intertek is a globally recognized quality assurance services provider with a laboratory network around the world. Its energy storage system and inverter laboratory have a full set of professional testing equipment and senior testing engineers, providing global market access testing and certification services for energy storage and inverter products.

The certified Gen3 microinverters cover a power output range of 300W to 2000W and can be connected with up to 4 solar panels. The new topology technology enables peak conversion efficiency to reach 96.7%. The microinverters come with built-in WIFI and Bluetooth for remote monitoring of each solar panel's power generation. This feature enables component-level maintenance and management of PV system, including fault diagnosis, firmware upgrades. The microinverters from TSUN feature an aluminum alloy casing and a high IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, allowing them to work normally even when completely submerged in water.

This certification not only signifies TSUN's leading advantage in high safety among its microinverter products, but also marks the official entry of its innovative Easy Solar Kit system into the Polish market.

The ESK system expands the applications of microinverters to all scenarios, providing a comprehensive package of solar panels, microinverters, brackets, and cables that can be installed on flat ground, walls, and balconies. The bracket is adjustable according to the user's latitude and longitude to obtain the maximum amount of sunlight. The user-friendly installation process and plug-and-play design allow users to enjoy the convenience of solar energy easily and quickly.

With the concept of sustainable energy deeply rooted in people's hearts, solar energy is expanding into increasingly diverse application scenarios. For more than a decade, TSUN has provided professional solar solutions centered around customer needs, with leading technology, reliable quality, and efficient systems. In the future, TSUN will further enhance its brand influence and competitiveness in the market, accelerating the pace of its globalization to better serve the global residential solar market.

SOURCE TSUNESS Co., Ltd.