Gen Agent Trust Hub Now Includes VPN for Agents, Norton 360 Enhances Agent Protection

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock and MoneyLion, today announced two advancements in its mission to build the trust layer for the AI agent era: the launch of VPN for Agents, the first consumer AI-native VPN built for autonomous AI agents and available through the Gen Agent Trust Hub, and the expansion of Norton AI Agent Protection within Norton 360. With these advancements, Gen is building the go-to consumer Cyber Safety platform that delivers both the trust layer and real-time oversight for AI agents.

Gen accelerates agentic security and privacy for the AI era with VPN for Agents, advancements to Norton AI Agent Protection (PRNewsfoto/Gen Digital Inc.)

AI agents are no longer experimental. They read emails, manage financial workflows, execute code, and operate across sensitive accounts on behalf of millions of people every day. While traditional VPNs protect the device and network these agents operate through, they fall short of what AI agents need today. They don't separate your traffic from an agent's or allow control over where agents connect and what they access. As agents take on more complex tasks, dedicated, agent-aware protection is becoming essential.

Today's announcement addresses these growing needs, extending Gen's Agent Trust Hub from verification and detection into real-time communication security and consumer-grade enforcement.

"As people embrace AI agents and use them to manage more of their digital lives, they deserve security and privacy that keeps pace," said Howie Xu, Chief AI Innovation Officer at Gen. "Our VPN for Agents protects that activity in real time, and with Agent Protection embedded into Norton 360, we are giving millions of people the confidence to let AI work on their behalf, knowing every connection and action is secured. And we're excited to integrate this technology into more of our products."

The first truly AI-native, multi-tunnel VPN for AI agents

Traditional VPNs were designed for human-driven web browsing. VPN for Agents reimagines secure connectivity for the agentic era, creating an encrypted trust corridor engineered for the high-frequency, multi-service, multi-channel communication patterns of autonomous AI agents. Powered by Norton VPN's secure infrastructure, it delivers private, consistent, and installation-optional connectivity for AI agents.

VPN for Agents introduces three critical advancements:

Agent-native design with no downloads or client set-up required.

Multiple tunnel technology enabling agents to run simultaneously across different countries – a first of its kind.

Protected identity and location to reduce tracking and profiling while delivering more complete, consistent results across regions.

Norton AI Agent Protection: Safe AI execution within Norton 360

Norton AI Agent Protection brings AI agent security directly into Norton 360, the trusted Cyber Safety platform used by tens of millions of customers worldwide. As people begin to embrace AI agents to automate tasks, handle files, and manage sensitive data, those agents can face both familiar threats like malware and new risks, where hidden or malicious prompts try to steer them toward risky sites, dangerous commands, or data misuse.



To help people use AI agents safely and confidently, Norton AI Agent Protection monitors what supported AI agents do and where they connect, adding smart security layers between decision and execution. It provides action-level monitoring, intelligent blocking, and clear, user-friendly prompts – all seamlessly integrated into Norton 360.



Building on its initial launch, Norton AI Agent Protection is expanding with new defenses across the AI agent workflow, including:

Pre-use for AI plugins, skills, and tools to help block malicious or over-privileged integrations.

Prompt injection defense that detects and neutralizes attacks attempting to manipulate agent behavior.

Advanced code and file scanning of content that AI agents access or generate, detecting malware and unsafe scripts before they can execute.

Powered by Norton Security, Built on Gen's Trust Layer

The Agent Trust Hub, VPN for Agents and Norton AI Agent Protection are all developed in collaboration between Gen Threat Labs and Gen AI Foundry, the company's engine for rapidly prototyping and scaling AI innovations. As AI moves from simple chat to taking real-world actions on a person's behalf, people need real-time protection across every step of that journey. Gen, with its portfolio of consumer Cyber Safety brands, is uniquely positioned to be the trust layer for people to benefit from AI-native product and agentic innovation, without compromising security or privacy.

Availability

VPN for Agents is available now. To sign up, get your access token and receive setup instructions, visit ai.gendigital.com/agentvpn. For a limited number of customers.

Norton AI Agent Protection is available to Norton 360 customers on Windows using Claude Code, Cursor, and OpenClaw. Mac support to also launch soon.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion and more. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing cyber safety and financial empowerment for the first digital generations. Today, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection and financial wellness to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

About Gen AI Foundry

Rooted in Gen's commitment to safety and transparency, the Gen AI Foundry is the engine behind its most recent AI innovations, from AI-powered security experiences to autonomous financial helpers and identity agents. It also serves as the place where core trust infrastructure is developed and operationalized, including the Agent Trust Hub, extending protection across the agent lifecycle from verification to execution. Here, Gen's AI strategy becomes real through visible ventures, prototypes, working products, partnerships and an open ecosystem designed to shape and secure the AI era with and for both people and agents.

About Gen Threat Labs

Gen Threat Labs is the Cyber Safety research & technology team within Gen, focused on uncovering and analyzing the latest digital threats and scams worldwide. Their insights, and innovative defense measures, power the security technologies that protect people across Gen's portfolio of trusted brands.

Media Contacts:

Brittany Posey

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.