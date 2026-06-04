Norton Introduces Family Assistant, the Secure AI Agent Built to Help Families Manage the Chaos of Modern Parenting in the Digital Age

New secure AI agent organizes school communications, reminders, schedules, and family logistics, powered by Gen Agent Trust Hub, the trust and safety platform built for autonomous AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parenting today increasingly feels like managing a second full-time job. School emails, appointment reminders, sports schedules, parent group chats, and last-minute updates now arrive across countless apps, inboxes, and portals, creating a constant stream of fragmented information for families to manage. The challenge is widespread, and the US Surgeon General has identified parental stress as a significant public health concern – nearly half (48%) of parents say that on most days their stress is completely overwhelming.

New Norton Family Assistant Helps Families Manage the Chaos of Modern Parenting

To help address the problem, Norton, part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), has announced the external beta launch of Norton Family Assistanti, a secure 24/7 AI agent developed to help parents stay on top of family life by bringing critical information together into one intelligent experience.

Norton Family Assistant securely connects to the tools families already rely on every day, including email inboxes like Gmail, Google Calendar and other calendars, messaging apps, school platforms, and extracurricular apps. It then uses AI to help parents quickly understand what needs attention, what can wait, and what may have been missed. By linking family information from multiple sources, it helps parents and caregivers cut through chaos and stay on top of everyday life.

Beyond organizing information, Norton Family Assistant is designed to take action on behalf of parents, helping reduce administrative burden. Its action-focused AI agents are built to help complete tasks while maintaining safety and control, from preparing weekly grocery lists based on family schedules and meal plans to coordinating school pickups with partners, completing permission forms, and helping families avoid scheduling conflicts. By handling routine logistics, Norton Family Assistant helps families spend less time managing administrative tasks and more time together.

"At the core of AI, we believe the most important innovations won't just entertain people, they'll solve real-world problems," said Shubh Jagani, Innovation Lead at Gen AI Foundry. "Parents today are overwhelmed by fragmented information spread across countless apps and systems, a lack of time and administrative burden. Norton Family Assistant helps families reclaim quality time, reduce stress, and stay organized in a way that feels intuitive, secure, and worthy of the trust families place in their assistant."

For decades, Norton has helped protect families online. As family life becomes increasingly digital, Norton Family Assistant extends that mission by helping families stay organized, reduce stress, and spend more time focused on what matters most.

Building on the Gen Agent Trust Hub

Developed by the Gen AI Foundry, Norton Family Assistant was designed around a fundamentally different trust and privacy model for AI agents. At the center of that model is the Gen Agent Trust Hub (ATH), a secure platform designed to help AI agents operate privately, safely, and with accountability on behalf of users.

As AI systems evolve from passive assistants into autonomous agents capable of taking real-world actions on behalf of users, Gen believes trust becomes foundational infrastructure for the agentic AI era. ATH was designed to support this next generation of AI experiences by helping ensure agents can securely operate while keeping users in control of their information and decisions.

Powered by the ATH, Norton Family Assistant is designed to keep family information private and secure. Each family's information remains separate, is accessible only to authorized family members, and is not used to train AI models. Norton Family Assistant represents an early example of how AI agents can move beyond simple assistants to securely help manage real-world responsibilities on behalf of users.

Norton Family Assistant is now available on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. Join the external beta with a free trial by visiting https://us.norton.com/products/family-assistant.

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at https://us.norton.com.

About Gen AI Foundry

Rooted in Gen's commitment to safety and transparency, the Gen AI Foundry is responsible for rapidly delivering trusted AI-native solutions. From AI-powered security experiences to identity and financial agents, Gen AI Foundry innovations are all rooted in its mission to bring peace of mind to consumers in the AI era. Learn more at https://ai.gendigital.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Posey

[email protected]

i Family Assistant is a beta AI tool and can make mistakes; users are encouraged to verify important information and actions.

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.