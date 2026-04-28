xAI's frontier models will supercharge Gen's AI-native products, Norton Neo and AI Assistants, bringing safe and simple autonomous AI to everyone.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), the company behind Norton, Avast, LifeLock and MoneyLion, and xAI today announced a partnership to bring xAI's frontier Grok models into Gen's consumer platforms. xAI and Gen will collaborate to rapidly advance their technologies for the next wave of AI-powered consumer products.

Gen and xAI Partner to Build Trusted AI Assistants for Millions of Consumers

Through this collaboration, Gen's AI Foundry will use xAI's unique access to coherent compute, data, and technology to bring Grok frontier intelligence to the next generation of secure and trusted consumer AI products, beginning with Norton Neo AI Browser and Assistant powered by Grok.

"As agentic AI systems grow increasingly capable, safely and effectively delivering intelligence to everyday consumers requires robust trust and security infrastructure," said Howie Xu, Chief AI & Innovation Officer. "Through our co-architect partnership, our xAI-powered consumer products will utilize Grok's frontier models to not only answer questions but also take real-world action in a secure and trusted environment."

From Model Intelligence to Trusted Action

Scaling powerful AI responsibly for widespread consumer use benefits from strong safety infrastructure.

As part of this collaboration:

xAI will provide advanced models optimized for reasoning and real-world tasks. xAI frontier intelligence will power agentic systems operating in Gen's secure environment.

xAI frontier intelligence will power agentic systems operating in Gen's secure environment. Gen's Agent Trust Hub will verify, monitor, and enforce safe agent behavior across the full lifecycle of interaction, governing which tools agents use and how they act at runtime.

governing which tools agents use and how they act at runtime. xAI's models will be integrated across Gen's AI-first experiences, starting with the Norton Neo Browser and Assistant, enabling users to interact with AI agents in a secure, trusted environment.

All processing is designed by Gen and Norton with privacy and security by default, supported by enterprise-grade protections, including end-to-end encryption and globally recognized security certifications – putting the consumers in control of its privacy.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion and more. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing financial empowerment and cyber safety for the first digital generations. Today, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection and financial wellness to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

About Gen AI Foundry

Rooted in Gen's commitment to safety and transparency, the Gen AI Foundry is the engine behind its most recent AI innovations, from AI-powered security experiences to autonomous financial helpers and identity agents. It also serves as the place where core trust infrastructure is developed and operationalized, including the Agent Trust Hub, extending protection across the agent lifecycle from verification to execution. Here, Gen's AI strategy becomes real through visible ventures, prototypes, working products, partnerships and an open ecosystem designed to shape and secure the AI era with and for both people and agents.

About xAI

xAI is building artificial intelligence to accelerate our understanding of the universe. Our mission is to advance human scientific discovery by creating AI that is all-encompassing and as far-reaching as possible. Guided by first-principles reasoning, we tackle ambitious challenges with rapid iteration and a focus on solving real problems. We are a focused team driven by curiosity and the pursuit of unprecedented progress. Follow us on x.ai or @xai.

Media Contacts:

Brittany Posey

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.