Gen Brings Trusted Financial Intelligence to Microsoft's Copilot Discover Feeds

Engine by Gen to power real-time compliant financial insights and recommendations in Copilot-powered Discover feeds

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, announced today it is integrating Engine by Gen directly into Microsoft products like Copilot, MSN and Bing, bringing trusted, compliant financial information and relevant offers into AI-powered experiences across Microsoft. The integration helps provide easier access to trusted, personalized information that empowers users to make more confident financial decisions.

"AI is quickly becoming a common place people turn for financial decisions, from choosing a credit card to evaluating savings options," said Travis Witteveen, Head of Products and Portfolios at Gen. "By bringing Engine into Microsoft Discover feeds, we're ensuring people get accurate, personalized financial guidance directly within the digital experiences they already use."

As part of this collaboration, Engine by Gen will:

Add to Copilot's intelligence layer , ingesting key compliant product terms and offer details from Engine.

, ingesting key compliant product terms and offer details from Engine. Be a grounding source to host a comprehensive, regulatory refreshed financial product catalog , starting with credit cards, deposits, loans, insurance and more.

, starting with credit cards, deposits, loans, insurance and more. Deliver a seamless path to financial product recommendation, with no data leakage and no added compliance burden on Microsoft or the financial institutions.

"As AI supports people in more complex, real-world decisions, the guidance it provides must be grounded in accuracy and compliance," said Ganga Venkatasubramanian, Partner Product Group Manager, Microsoft. "This marks an important step toward a future where AI can responsibly guide consumers through important financial choices with confidence."

Engine by Gen is starting to roll out across Microsoft surfaces with additional Engine-powered Copilot experiences expected in the future.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion and more. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing financial empowerment and cyber safety for the first digital generations. Today, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection and financial wellness to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

Media Contacts:

Audra Proctor

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.