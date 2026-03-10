Gen Expands Insurance Capabilities of Engine, Gen's Secure Financial Wellness Marketplace

Acquisition of Trellis enhances personalized AI-powered insurance recommendations and offers

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, today announced it has acquired Trellis, a technology-driven platform that simplifies and automates shopping for insurance. The acquisition will bring Trellis' intelligent insurance capabilities into Engine by Gen, enhancing the personalized insurance offerings Gen delivers through its financial services partner network.

Engine by Gen is an embedded marketplace platform that simplifies the process of navigating financial products and offers. It does this by programmatically matching consumers with real-time, personalized recommendations from the largest connected network of top financial services providers, delivered directly within mobile apps, websites, and other consumer touchpoints.

Consumers face a fragmented and often confusing insurance buying process, requiring them to navigate offers from multiple carriers, forms, and pricing models with limited transparency. The addition of Trellis expands Engine's offering in insurance categories, further advancing its AI-powered insurance matching through the platform.

"Trellis represents a natural expansion of the personal products we can offer through Gen's embedded financial marketplace, Engine," said Travis Witteveen, General Manager of Gen's Trust-Based Solutions. "Engine delivers real-time, personalized recommendations across credit, savings, and other financial products. By integrating Trellis' AI-powered matching and automation capabilities, we're significantly enhancing the depth and intelligence of our insurance offerings, delivering more precise, individualized recommendations and greater value to both our partners and consumers alike."

Trellis's Savvy platform powers intelligent insurance experiences using machine learning models, real-time marketplace bidding, and conversational AI. These capabilities enable more precise and transparent matching between consumers and insurance providers, reducing friction, facilitating smarter purchase decisions, and increasing trust.

"As AI plays an expanding role in the digital insurance shopping experience, consumers increasingly expect personalization, speed, and recommendations they can trust," said Daniel Demetri, Founder of Trellis. "Joining Gen enables us to scale and accelerate our AI-driven insurance marketplace technology within Engine, Gen's embedded financial services ecosystem, leveraging hundreds of millions of inquiries a year."

The acquisition advances Gen's strategy to transform Engine into the most comprehensive embedded marketplace of financial wellness solutions, enabling partners to deliver the most personalized financial products, such as credit, loans, savings, or insurances, directly within their customers' journeys.

The transaction is immaterial to Gen's financials and terms are not disclosed.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion and more. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing financial empowerment and cyber safety for the first digital generations. Today, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection and financial wellness to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

About Trellis

Trellis is the technology company behind Savvy, a leading digital insurance marketplace and one of the largest and fastest-growing independent personal lines agencies in the United States. Trellis develops and operates leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to empower consumers and carriers alike to get more value from their insurance policies. Prior to Gen's acquisition, investors in Trellis included QED Investors, General Catalyst, NYCA Partners, and Amex Ventures. For more information, visit www.trellisconnect.com and www.savvy.insure.

